ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Inflation: White House hopeful, economists worry

By Raquel Martin
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pp6AW_0gpjcf3g00

WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) — Inflation remains high, but so is the Biden administration’s hopes that things will turn around.

Top White House economists say strong unemployment rates show the economy can bounce back.

Jared Bernstein, Chief Economist and Economic Policy Adviser to Vice President of the United States said despite surging inflation, Americans should remain confident the U.S. economy is strong.

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

“Families across the country are facing … unacceptably high levels of inflation. But they also have a strong labor market behind them,” Bernstein said.

He says the national unemployment rate is at pre-pandemic levels and in June, more than a dozen states reported their lowest unemployment rates ever.

“That trend is your friend right now if you’re a working American household,” Bernstein said.

But according to a recent survey by Bankrate.com, a consumer financial services company, economists are not as confident as the White House.

“There is a great confusion over what the state of the economy is because we have this pandemic-influenced dynamic,” said Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate.

Inflation is providing cover for price fixing: Economists

He says while job numbers are “quite remarkable,” he fears one wrong move from the Federal Reserve, as it tries to control inflation, could send the economy over the edge.

“Broadly speaking, economists are concerned about the risk of a recession,” Hamrick said.

The White House said the strong state jobs report shows its economic policies are working. But the Republican National committee suggests the White House adopt Republican Economic Policies.

U.S. labor data shows 16 of the 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates have Republican governors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Infant sustains brain damage, mom, boyfriend charged

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators state a mother and her boyfriend allegedly caused further damage to her four-month-old after police say her boyfriend was previously accused of causing severe brain injury to the infant. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, in May, Christopher Lindsay, 31, of Bloomsburg, was jailed for an alleged aggravated assault against […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Woman arrested, accused of selling meth out of motel

TROY TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have arrested a woman after a several-month investigation where they accused her of selling drugs out of a motel. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), along with the Bradford County Drug Task Force, an investigation was done over a span of months into alleged drug activity at […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two wanted, accused of retail theft at Kohl’s

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying two people they say stole from Kohl’s in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday around 1:00 p.m. the two pictured below committed retail theft at Kohl’s Department Store.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Fortune

A closer look at the 40 housing markets at risk of a 15% to 20% home price decline

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in 2007, economist Edward Leamer published the now infamous research paper “Housing Is the Business Cycle.” It calculated that in the post–World War II era, eight recessions (out of 10) came after the U.S. housing market had entered into a “substantial” slowdown. Since then, we’ve had two more recessions: the Great Recession—which was set off by the bursting aughts housing bubble—and the COVID-19 recession, which did not come after a housing slowdown. So by the latest count, a housing slowdown has preceded nine out of the past 12 recessions.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WBRE

Police looking to ID ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Taylor Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying someone they said was involved in an aggravated assault in Lackawanna County. Officials said this person was involved in an assault with a weapon and retail theft at Walmart earlier on Sunday. Taylor police officers said to consider the […]
TAYLOR, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Us Inflation#Inflation And Economy#U S Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Bankrate Com#The White House#The Federal Reserve
WBRE

Woman accused of walking through glass window at mall

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say a woman walked into and smashed a glass window at the Church Hill Mall. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), around 6:50 a.m. on July 9 troopers were dispatched for a report of criminal mischief at the Church Hill Mall in […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man arrested and charged for multiple vehicle thefts

LAFLIN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been arrested and charged for multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts that occurred in Laflin, between July 21 and July 25, 2022. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 34-year-old, Paul Dale Puscavage, of Scranton, (pictured below) was arrested and taken into custody for breaking into and […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WBRE

Accused killer out on bail in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is out on bail after police say he brutally killed a woman and her unborn child over four decades ago. Luis Colon spent his morning looking up at the sunrise talking to his sister, Evelyn. “We miss you so much.” Many know her as Beth Doe, the pregnant woman […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
MarketRealist

Lumber Prices Warned About Inflation — Key Indicators to Watch

The inflation in the U.S. has been rising since 2021. Not everyone was prepared for this rise in the price level. As inflation isn't showing any signs of backing down with the inflation print for June coming in at 9.1 percent, a fresh 41-year high, economists and investors are looking to future signs. Another thing that many people are wondering is, could we have been warned about inflation in advance? For example, did higher lumber prices warn of inflation?
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates plummet amid recession fears

Mortgage rates plummeted over the last week as fears over a recession continue to rise, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate dropped to 5.3% for the week ending July 7, 2022, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That's down from 5.7% last week but up from 2.9% last year.
REAL ESTATE
WBRE

State police charge two in undercover speakeasy raid

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say they have filed charges against two individuals in relation to an undercover speakeasy raid that occurred earlier in 2022. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) announced they filed charges against James Hampton McClary and Lauren Higgins for selling...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police searching for man on ATV

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a man on an ATV. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted by authorities. Investigators did not release information on what the man is wanted for. Anyone with information is...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy