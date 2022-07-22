ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Inflation: White House hopeful, economists worry

By Raquel Martin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fN5yc_0gpja2z800

WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) — Inflation remains high, but so is the Biden administration’s hopes that things will turn around.

Top White House economists say strong unemployment rates show the economy can bounce back.

Jared Bernstein, Chief Economist and Economic Policy Adviser to Vice President of the United States said despite surging inflation, Americans should remain confident the U.S. economy is strong.

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

“Families across the country are facing … unacceptably high levels of inflation. But they also have a strong labor market behind them,” Bernstein said.

He says the national unemployment rate is at pre-pandemic levels and in June, more than a dozen states reported their lowest unemployment rates ever.

“That trend is your friend right now if you’re a working American household,” Bernstein said.

But according to a recent survey by Bankrate.com, a consumer financial services company, economists are not as confident as the White House.

“There is a great confusion over what the state of the economy is because we have this pandemic-influenced dynamic,” said Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate.

Inflation is providing cover for price fixing: Economists

He says while job numbers are “quite remarkable,” he fears one wrong move from the Federal Reserve, as it tries to control inflation, could send the economy over the edge.

“Broadly speaking, economists are concerned about the risk of a recession,” Hamrick said.

The White House said the strong state jobs report shows its economic policies are working. But the Republican National committee suggests the White House adopt Republican Economic Policies.

U.S. labor data shows 16 of the 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates have Republican governors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Larry Davis found in tote in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains found last week in Chillicothe have been identified as those of a missing 48-year-old man. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the body of Larry David Davis Jr. was discovered late Tuesday, July 19, behind 70 North Poplar Street. The body was identified by the Ross County Coroner’s […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus women accused of stealing $2.4k worth of products from Ulta Beauty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police arrested two women Sunday, accusing them of stealing about $2,400 worth of products from a beauty shop. Chantelle Dansby and Elijanae Stroud both face a charge of felony theft. The pair entered an Ulta Beauty on Sunday, at 3632 W. Dublin Granville Rd. They filled a basket with around 20 perfume products before leaving in a Buick sedan, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot outside of bar after suspect pulls necklace off him

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man was injured after a shooting overnight Monday at a bar near Independence Village in southeast Columbus, according to police. According to police, the victim and his brother were outside the Thirsty Turtle Bar on Independence Village Drive at 2:47 a.m. when they were talking to an unknown man. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Us Inflation#Inflation And Economy#U S Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Bankrate Com#The White House#The Federal Reserve
NBC4 Columbus

Missing TikTok girl found safe in Columbus

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of Georjlyn Hayes, a TikToker with over 10,000 followers, said that her daughter has been found safe by Columbus police. Brenda Hayes was desperate to get a message from her 20-year-old daughter after Georjlyn posted a video to TikTok begging for help. Hayes...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tornado confirmed in western Ohio

TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — An EF1 tornado touched down in western Ohio during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday morning that caused pockets of wind damage. A “bow echo” or arcing line of storms that crossed Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia typically causes mostly “straight-line” wind damage, but occasionally a “spin-up […]
TROY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2 Ohio residents killed in South Carolina crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Ohio residents were killed early Saturday morning in a head-on crash near Lake City, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 5:15 a.m. on Highway 378 near Highway 52 when a 2014 Dodge pickup crossed the center line while going west and hit a 2017 Ford […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead in parking lot on East Side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead Monday night in the parking lot of a convenience store on the East Side. Around 11:30 p.m., Columbus police said they found Robert J. Lester, 52, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head at the parking lot of Livingston Market in the Driving Park neighborhood. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman in custody after police chase ends at Nationwide Children’s Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in custody after driving two stolen vehicles Sunday morning away from police with the chase culminating at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, according to Columbus police. A CPD dispatcher stated that officers went to the 100 block of Fair Avenue at 9:03 a.m. on a domestic dispute call. Police say […]
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting in southeast Columbus

You can watch an earlier report in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have confirmed one man is dead after a shooting on the southeast side of the city Monday. The shooting happened at approximately 7:41 p.m. near the intersection of Lockbourne Road and Thurman Avenue. The victim, 33-year-old Stephon Moore, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old dies in Scioto County crash

MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man died after a crash overnight Sunday in Minford in Scioto County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Joshua Alley was driving a Nissan on Blue Run Road near Isaac Rickey Road at 3:45 a.m. with a 20-year-old passenger when he drove off the roadway […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy