EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam kicked off in full force this past weekend, with three full days of live music and thousands of fans attending. “We had an amazing weekend down here at the festival site and at the end of the day, Mother Nature cooperated with us,” Kathy Wright, Country Jam General Manager, said. “So, that made the weekend a lot easier. A little panic going in and out, but being able to have a really safe and easy event for everyone was amazing.”

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO