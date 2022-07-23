ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person hospitalized following crash on EB-35 in Beavercreek

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
BEAVERCREEK — One person is hospitalized following an accident Friday evening on Eastbound U.S. 35 at Factory Road in Greene County, according to Beavercreek Police.

The accident was reported around 8:40 p.m.

All lanes of traffic were closed on Eastbound 35 for over an hour but is back open, according to our news crew on scene

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck, one person sustained injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Crash EB-35 at Factory Road Photo by WHIO

