ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

New wildfire burns 17 miles from Washburn Fire in Yosemite

By Marcus White
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yt0bI_0gpj8EfG00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As California 's largest active wildfire nears full containment in Yosemite National Park , a quickly growing fire burning near the park's western edge has led to evacuations.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The Oak Fire burned 1,600 acres just shy of four hours after it started burning at 2 p.m. on Friday, CAL FIRE officials said in a 7:28 p.m. update. It was 0% contained as of that time, prompting a number of evacuation orders in Mariposa County.

As of 8:10 a.m. on Saturday the Oak Fire has burned 6,555 acres and is 0% contained, CALFIRE reported. Ten structures have been destroyed and five more are damaged, CAL FIRE said.

Evacuations expanded throughout the afternoon and into the early evening on Friday, extending to the Lushmeadows area, which officials said was one of the "most densely populated communities" in the small county of about 17,000.

Evacuations have been updated to as north as Mariposa Pines and as south as Bootjack, Mariposa County tweeted.

It's unclear what caused the fire, which started burning at Highway 140 and Carstens Road near Midpines.

The blaze burned about 17 miles from the Washburn Fire, a nearly 5,000-acre fire on Yosemite's southern side that officials said was 79% contained as of Friday morning. The park's southern entrance is set to reopen this weekend for the first time since the fire prompted its closure on July 11, and evacuated residents returned to their homes earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02NHKE_0gpj8EfG00
The Washburn and Oak fires are burning fewer than 20 miles from one another. Photo credit Mariposa County Geographic Information System Mapping

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has set up an Oak Fire evacuation center at New Life Christian Church on 5089 Cole Road in Bootjack.

Governor Newson announced on Saturday that California has received a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help combat the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

The grant enables local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs, the Governor's Office said in a press release. The Governor's Office of Emergency Service will distribute financial help to communities impacted by fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
The Weather Channel

Thousands Of Structures Threatened Due To California's Oak Fire (PHOTOS)

Photos show the Oak Fire's wrath in Mariposa County, California. The wildfire exploded in size over the weekend, and is now threatening thousands of buildings. At least 10 buildings have been destroyed, including homes. The Fire is 10% contained as of Monday morning, according to CalFire. Jarring photos from this...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters slow growth of Oak Fire in Mariposa County; containment at 16%

MIDPINES, Mariposa County -- Firefighters continued to make progress Monday on containing the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite National Park, limiting growth to just a few hundred acres.As of Monday evening, Cal Fire said the wildfire was 16% contained and had burned 17,241 acres, only 450 more acres than reported Monday morning. The incident is still the state's largest wildfire this year.  Helicopters dropped 300,000 gallons of water on the fire as crews continued to strengthen control lines and extinguish hot spots along the perimeter of the fire as it moved in a northeast direction.  Fire officials also updated the...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Map: See Where the Oak Fire Is Burning Near Yosemite National Park

Scroll down for interactive map. Firefighters facing hot and dry conditions made progress Sunday in efforts to slow the spread of a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire that forced evacuations as it grew during a weekend of sweltering temperatures was at 16,700 acres Monday morning. Containment...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Mariposa County, CA
Government
City
Midpines, CA
County
Mariposa County, CA
State
California State
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
SFGate

Firefighters slow growth of California blaze near Yosemite

JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a huge wildfire burning in a forest near Yosemite National Park, where thousands of residents from mountain communities were still under evacuation orders Monday and smoke was spreading for hundreds of miles around. Crews “made good headway” against...
CALIFORNIA STATE
activenorcal.com

Oak Fire Sends Plume of Smoke into Yosemite, Lake Tahoe

The Oak Fire has grown to the largest wildfire in the United States, threatening thousands of structures and forcing more than 6,000 people to evacuate from their homes. As the fire grew to more than 16,000 acres, a pyrocumulus cloud ballooned over the fire to 25,000 feet into the air.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Wildfire#Fire Burning#Washburn Fire#Kcbs Radio#The Oak Fire#Calfire#Mariposa Pines
FOX40

Oak Fire increases to 15,603 acres with 0% containment

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:00 p.m. on Sunday the Oak Fire in Mariposa County has increased to 15,603 acres still with 0% containment. On Saturday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County due to the Oak Fire threatening and destroying homes. There […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
sierranewsonline.com

Fast Moving Oak Fire Burns More Than 14,000 Acres

MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. It has burned more than 14,000 acres. Over 2000 structures are threatened by the fire and approximately 5,000 people have been evacuated or are on an evacuation warning. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
MIDPINES, CA
KGET 17

Showers possible in foothills region

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday will be the first day of showers and thunderstorms over the Sierra, with a majority of the activity along the crests. High resolution models, most notably the HRRR, are also showing a slight chance of showers and elevated thunderstorms moving into the Mariposa foothills and Merced County overnight into early Tuesday morning.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

These are the most rural counties in California

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Oak Fire in Central California forces evacuations

July 23 (UPI) -- Officials in Mariposa County, Calif., have ordered evacuations in response to a wildfire that's decimated more than 6,500 acres and at least 10 buildings. The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations residents in regions southwest of Yosemite National Park, including parts of Jerseydale, Darrah, Bootjack and Midpines. A section of State Highway 140, one of the main roads to Yosemite, has been closed near Midpines.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy