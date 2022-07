The Atlanta Dream WNBA franchise is holding its inaugural HBCU Night as part of its HBCU + Divine Nine Weekend. According to a Dream press release, the weekend celebration will take place during two home games— against the Minnesota Lynx (HBCU Night) July 28 and the Dallas Wings (Divine Nine Night) July 30. Additionally, $5 from each ticket purchased from fundraising ticket experiences for the two games will be donated toward scholarships for Metro Atlanta Area students.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO