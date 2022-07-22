GoFundMe seeks $5,000 for volunteer firefighters after July 12 Lake McConaughy blaze

Effective: 2022-07-26 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Keith The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Arthur County in west central Nebraska Northwestern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Garden County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 343 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Lewellen, or 15 miles east of Oshkosh, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lemoyne, Eagle Gulch Campground, Ruthon, Belmar, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Otter Creek Campground and Lake View Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 99 and 111. Highway 92 between mile markers 117 and 138. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ARTHUR COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO