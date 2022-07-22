ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith County, NE

GoFundMe seeks $5,000 for volunteer firefighters after July 12 Lake McConaughy blaze

By Todd von Kampen
North Platte Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents in Keith County and near Lake McConaughy are being asked to contribute funds toward volunteer fire departments who stopped a recent grass fire from reaching a major lake outpost. Brule-area resident Dawn Florance has organized...

