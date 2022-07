ROCKTON, Ill. — More than a year after a six-alarm fire destroyed much of a northern Illinois chemical plant, we now know exactly what burned. The Chemtool, Inc. plant in Rockton burned for over a week in June of 2021, forcing many to evacuate and costing dozens of people their jobs. A new report shows a majority of the material emitted by the fire was carbon dioxide, but water, smoke-particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and multiple other compounds were also emitted.

