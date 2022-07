Southeastern Community College (SCC) trustee Janet Fife-LaFrenz, along with employees Amber Ruskell-Lamer and Angela Mickelson, received awards from the Community Colleges for Iowa organization, formerly known as the Iowa Association of Community College Trustees. These awards honor 2-year college trustees and employees who have demonstrated outstanding efforts toward promoting the values of the Community Colleges of Iowa.

