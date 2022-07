You are going to LOVE the Happy Hour at Amoura Restaurant which will be featuring $5 Russian River Beers on tap and 20% off all your favorite mezze from our Bites menu. The bar at Amoura is perfect for grabbing a drink and a bite with friends, family, or colleagues while enjoying Happy Hour from 3p-7p Monday through Friday. Their tasty bites include Olives, Spiced Nuts, Hummus & Pita, Falafel, Babaghanouge, Tabouleh, and their Signature Mezze Platter!

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO