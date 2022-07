Park Entrance 401 Remsen Road Medina, OH 44256 (Granger Twp) Sunday, August 28 - Orienteering for Beginners - Allardale Park - 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come learn to navigate using a compass and topographic map with the Northeast Ohio Orienteering Club. This approximately three‑hour activity will be in three parts: a lecture session, followed by a guided map hike, and concluding with a short orienteering course on your own. Fee: $15 per individual or group; registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with instruction beginning at 11 a.m. Children under age 16 must be accompanied by parent or guardian. For more information, visit NEOOC.com or call 216‑285‑0627. Ages 12 to adult.

MEDINA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO