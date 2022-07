Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said today that the county is still seeing declines in all of its major Covid metrics, including slowing case numbers and stabilizing hospitalizations and deaths. She says given the improvements, “we may be positioned to pause the implementation of universal masking,” which is due on Friday. The determination will not be made until Thursday. Ferrer told the L.A. County Board of Supervisors that if the hospital admission rate of new COVID patients falls by Thursday near the rate of 10 per 100,000 residents, it...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO