After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Silver Room Block Party returns this weekend, July 16th and 17th. Now in its 17th year, the Silver Room Block Party (SRBP) moved from the 53rd Street, Hyde Park location to the shores of Lake Michigan at Oakwood Beach on 39th Street. Block Party founder, Eric Williams said the move was needed to accommodate more people. “The last year we did it, it was filled to capacity, and it was too crowded. With us being gone for two years and the anticipation of the block party’s return, I couldn’t have it at the same location. Especially with COVID. It wouldn’t have been comfortable.” Williams continued, “I knew I wanted to keep it on the southside, and I wanted somewhere that was beautiful. The lakefront made sense. It’s a beautiful backdrop and we have plenty of space.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO