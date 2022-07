Maryland policymakers, state agencies, and other health care executives are poised to take an all-encompassing approach to care for Marylanders with Alzheimer’s and other dementia, a leading expert in the field says. Even as the health care system continues to work through the stress of the COVID pandemic, new, historical state funding can create opportunities to address areas of critical need for the Alzheimer’s system of care.

