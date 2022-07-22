ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Alexandria bank buys building, brings employees together

By Robyn Sidersky
Virginia Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. pays $22M for office. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. has acquired a $22 million office building in Alexandria to bring many of its employees together under one roof. The Alexandria-based bank announced July 11...

yieldpro.com

Sale of multihousing community in Northern Virginia closes

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of Bell Fair Oaks, a 246-unit, value-add multihousing community in Fairfax, Virginia. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer in this transaction. Built in 1989, Bell Fair Oaks features multiple unit finish levels throughout...
FAIRFAX, VA
popville.com

“Businesses propping doors open with the AC blasting”

I was walking in the Union Market area today (Sunday, July 24, high temperature of 98 degrees) and came across 2 businesses with propped doors and AC blasting. So I decided to go in and talk to them. I started off by saying how much I enjoy all the businesses in the area and root for their success. I then asked them if they would consider closing their door while the AC is running.
WASHINGTON, DC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Alexandria VA You Must Try

Planning your trip to Northern Va and need to find all the best restaurants in Alexandria? You have arrived at the right place because here we are going to give you all the juicy info on where to go and what to eat. This charming city in Northern VA has been around since the start of America and was home to the first president, George Washington. You will see all the history and culture while you are exploring this beautiful waterfront town.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Popular gun store finds new home in Arlington

CLARENDON, Va. - A well-known Virginia gun store has a new home. NOVA Armory is now in Clarendon, and the move is causing some concern for residents in the area. The new location is on Wilson Boulevard ---- just a few feet away from a grocery store, bars, and restaurants.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business
NBC Washington

Adventist HealthCare Plans to Relocate to Prince George's

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center has announced it is relocating to Prince George's County, Maryland, instead of expanding its current location. The medical center recently purchased 23 acres of land between Livingston Road and Route 210 on Old Fort Road in Fort Washington. This empty land is across from the new Giant.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
hyattsvillewire.com

Five Route 1 Restaurants Recognized at 40th Annual Rammy Awards

Several restaurants on the Route 1 corridor were highlighted at the 40th annual Rammy Awards Sunday. Hosted by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in D.C., the black-tie event featured restaurants on the corridor as both nominees and winners. Nominees had to be members...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
alxnow.com

Era of deregulated sidewalk dining on King Street ending this fall

Alexandria’s expanded outdoor dining — a laissez-faire approach to sidewalk regulation brought about by Covid — is coming to an end in September. The City announced this morning (Monday) that the Temporary COVID Business Relief Measures, which permitted the expanded outdoor dining operations along King Street, will expire on Friday, Sept. 30. Starting in October, restaurants will be required to go through a city program for permission to expand their restaurant to the city sidewalks.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Opening this week, Indian restaurant Rasa brings heat to Mosaic District

A new fast-casual Indian restaurant has arrived at the Mosaic District, filling a gap left in the Merrifield neighborhood’s dining options by Choolaah’s departure. Rasa, a small but growing chain started in D.C. by two friends, will fully open its first Fairfax County location to customers this Saturday (July 30). Details about the grand opening will be forthcoming, the business said in an Instagram post on Friday (July 22).
FAIRFAX, VA
Washingtonian.com

Here Are the Restaurant and Bar Industry Winners for DC’s 2022 RAMMY Awards

DC’s biggest restaurant industry awards, the RAMMYs, returned to semi-normal with a big gala at the convention center Sunday night. The usual recognitions for best new restaurant and chef of the year had paused during the pandemic in favor of honors for innovative to-go packaging and prime patios. But this year, the big accolades were back, along with some Covid-era carryover categories (outstanding pop-up, “splendid holidays at home”).
WASHINGTON, DC
whatsupwoodbridge.com

Churches United convention taking place in Woodbridge

Churches worldwide are coming together this week. The Churches United Inaugural Convention is being held between Wednesday and Friday. Run by Bishop Lyle Dukes and Pastor Deborah Dukes, the free event will take place at Harvest Life Church, 14401 Telegraph Road in Woodbridge. Lyle Dukes, Deborah Dukes, Apostle I.V. Hilliard...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
travelweekly.com

A glimpse of the future at Marriott's new headquarters hotel

BETHESDA, Md. -- Of the 130-plus hotels in the Washington area with the word "Marriott" in their names, the location of the new Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ sets it apart from the others: It's steps from Marriott International's new global headquarters, separated only by a small plaza. As...
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Five Montgomery County Restaurants Win Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards in 2022

Nearly 3,200 restaurants around the world, including five right here in Montgomery County (listed below), have earned honors for their ambitious wine programs, bolstering their lists and cellars now that dining out has resumed. “After two challenging years, during which many customers took a long hiatus from dining out, restaurants are developing innovative ways to attract diners back, no matter their preferences. From wine flights to creative, quality “mocktails” and more, restaurants around the world are pulling out all the stops with their beverage programs to enhance the full dining experience, giving all wine lovers a reason to be excited about going out again.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Montgomery County Reaches ‘High' COVID Community Level

The spread of COVID-19 has reached the "high" status for Montgomery County, Maryland, according to the county's website. Data shows there have been 12.7 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past seven days that ended on July 25. Those hospitalizations, combined with 404 new cases reported on Tuesday, have brought Montgomery County from the "medium" to "high" COVID-19 community level.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

