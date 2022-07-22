July 25: Mosquito spraying will begin at 8:30pm

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps pleaded no contest to numerous housing violations. The Euclid Municipal Court judge ruled the fines will be suspended if all costs are paid within 90 days. Epps neglected to take care of a duplex house he owns on Tungsten Avenue. That house...
COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Northeast Ohio, but although the newest variant is highly contagious, it is not causing a surge in hospitalizations, infectious disease experts said. Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina and Trumbull counties have all returned to high levels of community spread of the virus, according...
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Six dogs were saved in two separate house fires in Akron on July 26, according to Lt. Tim Morrison of the Akron Fire Department. The first fire happened at 12:46 p.m. at a 1 1/2-story house on the 2000 block of Income Drive on Tuesday, according to a department press release.
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – Voters here will decide in November whether the owner of Brew Garden in Strongsville and Middleburg Heights can proceed with a plan to build a fine-dining restaurant/party center at the northeast corner of Miller and South Edgerton roads. On July 19, City Council placed on the...
In just over eight months, the Opportunity Corridor appears to have become an “opportunity” for trash and weeds, and it will soon be the roadway of “abominable trees.” What was supposed to be an attractive tree-lined boulevard gateway to University Circle and an appealing invitation to business growth has already become a sorry-looking roadway. Showcased along the way are: 1) dead and dying trees, with most surviving trees well on the way to becoming ugly bushes due to neglect and no pruning, 2) weeds overwhelming the landscape, and 3) thrown-out trash that is quickly attracting ever more trash. There are no signs encouraging Corridor drivers to take the opportunity to be responsible and not throw trash out the window.
The City of Canton is joining forces with Stark County and a foundation to help move the HOF Village forward. Pam Cook speaks with Mayor Tom Bernabei about the money and why the city will loan it. Tune in every Tuesday at morning at 7:20 to hear from Mayor Bernabei...
University Hospitals is discontinuing inpatient, surgical and emergency services at Bedford and Richmond medical centers and are consolidating at nearby locations due to a national staffing shortage, according to a news release. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has decline, but with more unfilled positions than at any time in...
AKRON, Ohio — On Tuesday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced four new recipients will receive a portion of a grant to help curb violence in the city. Horrigan said an additional $230,000 will be awarded to Violence Intervention and Prevention recipients, bringing the total to $1.6 million. "The VIP...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — About half of Ohio’s 88 counties are now red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Last week, only nine Ohio counties were designated red. Most Northeast Ohio counties — including Cuyahoga — remain...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters responded to a house fire on Garaux Street NE off Marietta Avenue. Three people had to be hospitalized. One of them was a physically-disabled woman who suffered burns. She had to be pulled out of the house by her husband.
In May, as Cleveland began whittling down 281 applicants to what will eventually be a short list of 15 for the city’s citizens-directed, high-stakes police accountability reform panel, our editorial board cautioned about the need for transparency. What criteria would be used in assessing applicants to the Cleveland Community Police Commission? How were the competing qualifications required in voter-passed Issue 24 going to be evaluated?
BROOK PARK, Ohio – The Ohio Constitution bestows to home rule municipalities the power to regulate operations that occur within their borders, but proposed Ohio House Bill 563 would limit that ability in regard to short-term rental properties. H.B. 563 would take away Brook Park’s power to control the...
Gensler, in partnership with Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group (ALERG), City of Avon Lake, and Avison Young, have presented initial redevelopment plans for the environmental remediation and sustainable redevelopment of the historic Avon Lake Generating Station in Avon Lake, Ohio. The redevelopment scheme will serve as an opportunity to reframe the former coal-fired powerplant site into a regional attraction while restoring the lakefront ecosystem.
