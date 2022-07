TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Lots of work has gone on behind the scenes at The Cascades to get the course ready for the 52nd annual Texas State Open. The annual event is back in Tyler Tuesday through Friday. The course has been subject to triple-digit heat all summer which has kept the grounds crew busy, making sure every part of the course looks like a championship course for the North Texas PGA officials this week.

