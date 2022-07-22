Glacier National Park bridge construction underway

Jennifer Rios ABC FOX Montana

WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park is starting their construction project to rehabilitate 13 of its bridges throughout the park, which means some delays and closures for park-goers. Considering glacier is in its peak time for visitors, they'll be rolling this all out one by one.

This means repairs, timber pile replacement, timber curb replacement, painting, concrete repair, stone masonry repairs, erosion control measures, and more will get underway into next year.