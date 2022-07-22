ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Extreme heat is driving up demand for natural gas, along with prices

By Samantha Fields
marketplace.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hot right now in much of the country. And in a lot of places, very humid too. There have been heat warnings in more than half the states in the union, across the South and Midwest and on the East Coast. And this heat wave is driving up demand for...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 1

Related
Freethink

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Have a Solution Against Heat Waves and Allergies

An unprecedented heat wave is currently affecting the northern hemisphere. Parts of the United States and Europe are suffering scorching temperatures as another round of record-breaking heat waves grips Western countries. Triple-digit temperatures have been recorded in parts of the United States, with million of Americans urged to stay indoors....
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
US News and World Report

Explainer-What Is Behind the Heat Waves Affecting the United States?

(Reuters) - Virtually all the contiguous United States experienced above normal temperatures in the past week, with more dangerously hot weather forecast. The U.S. heat wave followed record heat that killed hundreds if not thousands of people and sparked wildfires in Europe. Following is an explanation of what is causing...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Greenhouse Gas#Green Energy#Heat Waves#Driving#Gas Prices#Columbia#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Fox News

State Department 'bureaucrat': 'I prefer high gas prices' because of less emissions

A State Department official is drawing criticism after tweeting that he prefers high gas prices because it means less driving and less carbon emissions. "I prefer high gas prices = less driving, less CO2," Senior State Department Foreign Service Officer Alan Eyre tweeted on Friday in response to a tweet from President Biden claiming American families are paying less per month on average than they were during "peak prices."
GAS PRICE
Phys.org

Sunrise III found safe at landing site

Following the termination of the flight of the balloon-borne solar observatory Sunrise III on July 10, team members have reached the landing site and found the observatory's science payload largely intact. According to current information, the flight had to be ended a few hours after launch because the solar telescope it was carrying, the centerpiece of Sunrise III, could not be pointed at the sun. The cause for this is currently under investigation. All options are being examined for a launch of the observatory next year or later.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

Hundreds of temperature records broken as heat wave scorches the U.S.

Hundreds of temperature records fell over the past week as an intense heat wave continues to blast the U.S. The big picture: The deadly heat wave set or tied 359 daily high-temperature records over the last week, along with 709 records for the warmest overnight low temperature, according to NOAA's National Center for Environmental Information.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

End of July brings brief respite from heat In the Corn Belt

The third week of July, week-ending July 23, brought scorching heat and dry weather to the Central U.S. making it one of the hottest and driest third weeks of July in 30+ years, according to WeatherTrends360. Hot and dry weather was most prominent in areas experiencing drought, while areas east of the Mississippi River saw wetter weather. Triple digit temperatures baked portions of the South Central United States with several record high temperatures falling in the heat wave.
MISSOURI STATE
People

Amid Deadly Heatwave, Al Gore Warns Atmosphere Could 'Get a Lot Worse'

As the United States is bracing for some intense heat, former Vice President Al Gore has renewed his plea for climate relief. More than 90 million Americans were under dangerous weather warnings on Sunday, as temperatures were expected to reach as high as 109 degrees in some parts of the country. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the heat will "feel extremely oppressive" in the northeast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

Wood heating pollutes the air in mountain areas more than previously assumed

Around 30 million people in Europe live in mountain valleys. A large part of this population is more affected by air pollution than previously assumed. This is the conclusion of a Slovenian-German research team from measurements in the Northern Dinaric Alps. Due to temperature inversions in winter, pollutants are trapped in the valleys to such an extent that soot and fine dust could reach alarming levels even in small villages, as they otherwise occur mainly in the centers of congested metropolises, write researchers from the Universities of Ljubljana, Molise and Nova Gorica and the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics (ACP). With mobile measurements using an instrumented backpack by TROPOS, it had become possible to examine the pollutant distribution in more detail.
ENVIRONMENT
Colorado Newsline

Endless nonsense about the high price of gasoline

This commentary originally appeared in Big Pivots. What a lot of complaining I hear about gas prices. I’ve done some myself. I also see a lot of blaming, especially of President Joe Biden. “It’s all his fault.” Hmm, could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have just a little bit to do with the latest surge in […] The post Endless nonsense about the high price of gasoline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy