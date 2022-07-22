Extreme heat is driving up demand for natural gas, along with prices

Following the termination of the flight of the balloon-borne solar observatory Sunrise III on July 10, team members have reached the landing site and found the observatory's science payload largely intact. According to current information, the flight had to be ended a few hours after launch because the solar telescope it was carrying, the centerpiece of Sunrise III, could not be pointed at the sun. The cause for this is currently under investigation. All options are being examined for a launch of the observatory next year or later.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO