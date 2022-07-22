Glacier National Park bridge construction underway

WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park is starting their construction project to rehabilitate 13 of its bridges throughout the park, which means some delays and closures for park-goers. Considering glacier is in its peak time for visitors, they'll be rolling this all out one by one.

This means repairs, timber pile replacement, timber curb replacement, painting, concrete repair, stone masonry repairs, erosion control measures, and more will get underway into next year.

First up will be bridges within the North Fork Road. Fish Creek Bridge and Appistoki Creek Bridge will have limited delays for all traffic until it's full closure in September, so keep in mind where and how you can access some of those hot spots.

"There is a gate that can be swung right there at the Rocky Point Trailhead and you can still access the trailhead so that is not the problem. But to travel any farther up to travel anywhere inside the North Fork Road. This starts as the road that starts after you drive into fish creek campground and then instead of turning right you take a left onto the inside of north fork road,” said Gina Kerzman, GNP public information officer.

The rehabilitation project will go well into 2023. You are strongly urged to leave time for delays and when possible, avoid the peak morning hours from 8 am to 11 am.