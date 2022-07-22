ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Two teens charged after small fire inside Harris Teeter

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Two teens are charged with crimes — and one of the two is charged with first-degree arson — after a small fire occurred Friday afternoon inside the Harris Teeter supermarket off Sunset Avenue in the Westridge area of the city, police said.

Officers and firefighters responded about 4 p.m. to a report of juvenile suspects having lit greeting cards on fire inside the supermarket, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said Friday night in a news release.

Harris Teeter employees extinguished the blaze with a fire extinguisher before first responders arrived, Jackson said.

Immediately after the first responders arrived, the supermarket was evacuated for safety reasons, Jackson said.

Due to smoke, a Harris Teeter employee experienced breathing difficulties and was treated by Nash County Emergency Medical Services personnel and released, Jackson said.

One of the two juveniles, who is 15, remained at the scene and was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor larceny, Jackson said.

The other juvenile, who is 14, fled the area before officers arrived but he was quickly located and detained, Jackson said.

The 14-year-old, in addition to being charged with first-degree arson, is charged with obstruction, Jackson said.

Generally, first-degree arson is the intentional burning of a structure while that structure is occupied.

The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the fire department are continuing to conduct a probe and the Harris Teeter has resumed regular operations, Jackson said.

Rocky Mount, NC
