Seattle, WA

VIDEO: Boeing ecoDemonstrator’s West Seattle flyby

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

(The smaller plane accompanying it is not identified on the tracker – possibly for photography.) You can read about the ecoDemonstrator program on Boeing's website.

westseattleblog.com

MyNorthwest

Washington gas prices fall for 40 days straight

Some good news: Gas prices have been falling for about 40 days in a row. Overall, gas in Washington state is down 43 cents from the record high set on June 16, putting the current average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas at $5.12. Drivers will notice disparities across...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Small plane crashes into Puget Sound waters near Seattle's Alki Beach

SEATTLE - A plane crashed into Puget Sound waters Tuesday afternoon near Seattle's Alki Beach, according to Seattle Police. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into the water near Alki Beach just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Video captured by witnesses shows the plane touch down into...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Is Seattle heading toward a recession?

It’s been a weird time for the economy. On the plus side, we have a super competitive job market. On the down side, inflation and interest rates are rising. Now Microsoft says it’s going into a hiring freeze And Amazon is slowing down construction projects. This got us wondering if an economic downturn is in our future.
SEATTLE, WA
Local
Washington Industry
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Industry
Seattle, WA
Business
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO: Small aircraft crash-lands in water off Alki promenade

Since the tide is still coming in, you can't see the plane from shore right now – this person went out for a look:. An SPD boat is in the area now.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Topgolf set to open new state of the art facility in Renton

A new Topgolf, an electronic, indoor driving range with specialized RFID trackers in the golf balls, is set to open in Renton this Friday, July 29. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, announced the opening of its 78th venue and its first in the tech hub of the Seattle area. The location has 74,000 square feet, 102 hitting bays spread across three stories, a 4.4-acre driving range, and three indoor swing suites.
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

West Seattle Bridge one step closer to opening, officials say

The re-opening of the West Seattle Bridge took another step forward this week with the completion of a major milestone, post-tensioning the bridge, a key step in reinforcing the bridge to prevent cracking problems which caused the bridge closure in the first place. “Tensioning, or pulling the steel cables so...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Field#West Seattle#Demonstrator#Flyby#Boeing Ecodemonstrator#The Boeing Company
KIRO 7 Seattle

Heat wave to slam into US Pacific Northwest, linger for days

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities on Sunday issued an excessive heat watch for the U.S. Pacific Northwest region for coming days as potential record-breaking temperatures were forecast to settle in and linger until next weekend. Temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by Tuesday,...
Chronicle

Where Western Washington Weather Will Be Hottest, Coolest

If it gets too bad, maybe we can all head to the coast. Even with triple-digit heat possible in some parts of Western Washington the rest of this week, it will be down in the 60s along coastal beaches and in the 80s in the interior of the coast, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlechannel.org

Shell yeah! World’s largest marine snail calls Seattle home

The largest marine snails in the world are found right here in Seattle. The shell of a Lewis' moon snail can have a diameter of nearly six inches, but despite their size they can be hard to spot in the Puget Sound. Urban naturalist and author Kelly Brenner shares tips on how to track down these shelled gastropods.
SEATTLE, WA
railfan.com

Tacoma’s Lakewood Sub

You couldn’t get there from here! At least not by train. More importantly to commuters of the south Puget Sound area, not by Sound Transit trains (known as Sounders). Through voter approval, regional transit authority Sound Transit endeavored to extend its train service another eight miles, from Seattle, past Tacoma (end of the line at the time), to Lakewood, Wash.
TACOMA, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Pho Than Brothers closing in West Seattle Junction

SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Why is there a reservoir in Volunteer Park?

If you've ever taken a walk around Volunteer Park, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, you know that smack dab in the middle of this bustling public space is a pool of water. It's surrounded by a chain-link fence, with a walking path looping around the perimeter, and signs...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: ‘Major milestone’ just reached in repairs

2:05 PM: The West Seattle Bridge is still on track to reopen in mid-September, and toward that, SDOT has just announced a “major milestone” in bridge repairs – the “post-tensioning” steel cables to strengthen the bridge have been tightened to 100 percent, and the bridge has reacted the way engineers’ calculations have predicted it should. We first learned this in a conversation just concluded with bridge project director Heather Marx, after requesting an interview for an update on the repair work. She says the milestone was reached over the weekend. It’s not the last significant part of the repair work – epoxy injection and carbon-fiber wrapping continues – but it’s a big one. The project remains on schedule for the bridge to reopen “the week of September 12th,” and Marx reiterates that when they have 30 days to go, they’ll announce a more specific date. More info – including other updates from our conversation – coming up.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Tuesday

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 26th. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says that probably won’t...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries address line cutting during busy summer season

Some drivers are getting cut off while waiting to catch a ferry, even as the state ferry system and state patrol launched a program to keep this from happening. Washington State Ferries says while it's unclear if it’s happening more than usual this summer, more people seem to be noticing and are getting fired up about it. They’re urging people to wait their turn, and for everyone to keep safety in mind.
EDMONDS, WA

