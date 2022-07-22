ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The 5 Best Focus Groups In Miami

By Special to SouthFloridaReporter.com
southfloridareporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocus groups are one of the best ways to moonlight. They don’t require physical effort, unique knowledge, skills, or painstakingly learning a new specialty. All you need is to be yourself and participate in the discussion!. If you live in the USA, want to find focus groups in...

southfloridareporter.com

Comments / 0

 

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
thenextmiami.com

Office Rents In Miami Have Gone Parabolic, Reports Say

Office rents in Miami have been soaring at what appears to be an unprecedented pace, new reports say. The price increases have been so strong that the developer of the under-construction 830 Brickell office tower is buying out a lease with WeWork that was signed just three years ago. According...
MIAMI, FL
The Southern Guide

3 of the cheapest neighborhoods to live in Miami, FL

Few other cities in the United States can match the beautiful beaches, rich culture, and year-round pleasant weather of Miami. Because of all of these outstanding attractions, millions of people travel to the city to experience its delights firsthand, and many more migrate to enjoy the city on a more permanent basis. If you are one of the people who plan to settle here and call it a permanent home whether for a year or two or for the rest of your life, this article is for you.
MIAMI, FL
Narcity USA

This Realtor Went Viral For Sharing An Outrageous Response For A Florida Apartment Rental

A Florida real estate agent recently went viral for sharing a rather detailed rejection email his client received after applying to an apartment rental in Miami. It all began when the potential tenant found a place that was posted by the landlord on Zillow. It was not published through the Multiple Listing Service or the MLS, so that person went on his own to meet the realtor and see his possible new home.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Jamaican Diaspora to stage Massive “Jamaica 60” Celebrations in the U.S.

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Jamaicans throughout the United States, including the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, California, Seattle, Illinois and New York, are set to celebrate “Jamaica 60” with a range of activities beginning in July. The events have been organized by the Embassy...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

This $35 Million Triplex Penthouse on Miami’s Billionaire’s Row Comes With a 60-Foot Rooftop Pool

Just when you thought you couldn’t be more impressed with Miami’s real estate offerings, Turnberry Ocean Club’s triplex penthouse sets the bar even higher—literally. The tower, located in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida in northeast Miami, has made headlines for its ultra-luxe residences, bonkers amenity offerings, and five-star hotel-like service. But the triplex penthouse—officially called the Tower Suite—is the real crown jewel of the luxury residential complex. There are two triplex penthouses, with this being the largest at 20,000 square feet (including both indoors and outdoors). The move-in ready home, priced at $34.75 million, was designed by renowned interior designer Steven G of Interiors by Steven G, who created a Zen-like floating residence inspired by the chic elegance of Saint-Tropez.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Political signs targeted in South Florida as election season heats up

DAVIE, Fla. – It seems every political season is more tense than the last. Campaign signs are everywhere, and some people go too far when seeing signs for politicians and candidates they don’t agree with. “She knew we had cameras because the light turned on,” remembered Angel Ortiz....
DAVIE, FL
fau.edu

Florida Renters Stand to Benefit as ‘COVID Refugees’ Return Home

Remote workers returning home could slow Florida’s devastating rent increases while simultaneously creating more affordability issues in New York, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. The Fort Myers and Miami metropolitan areas once again rank as the nation’s two most overvalued rental markets, with...
BOCA RATON, FL
calleochonews.com

The most exciting themed bars around Miami

Travel to the '90s or mingle with fellow sneakerheads at the best themed bars in Miami. Locals know that there is much more to Miami's drinking scene than Instagrammable hotspots. The city is full of craft beer bars, trendy cocktail lounges, and incredible restaurants serving refreshing Cuban cocktails. But not many know of the city's quirky themed bars hidden away in corners only seasoned city-scourers can dig out.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Raw chicken stored in plastic bags, roaches crawling on prep table shut down four restaurants

Raw chicken stored in plastic bags and roaches crawling near food were some of the violations that shut down four restaurants in South Florida. Galuppi’s on the Green in Pompano Beach, Griot Caribbean Take Out in West Palm Beach, Antojo Latino in Royal Palm Beach and Krave Lounge in Sunrise were among the restaurants shut down last week.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Sports Business Journal

Inter Miami not planning to build larger stadium

Miami Freedom Park developers said that they "don't plan to build a 40,000-seat stadium that could accommodate" Univ. of Miami football games, according to Joey Flechas of the MIAMI HERALD. During the hours-long hearing of the city of Miami’s Planning and Zoning Appeals Board Wednesday evening, it “became clear" that Inter Miami owners want to "build a 25,000-seat stadium and do not plan to pursue a larger venue,” as was requested by Commissioner Joe Carollo. Richard Perez, an attorney representing Inter Miami, said, “There are significant impediments to that. ... The height here is limited by the (Federal Aviation Administration)." Club owners would have to “go back to the drawing board” to make the venue larger. Otherwise it would "require a wider stadium, which would impact the other commercial sections of the development and alter several other parts of the zoning plan" -- a process owners "don’t want to pursue because they want to start hosting home games in 2025.” The recent announcement that Miami will host 2026 World Cup games also has “given Inter Miami owners new urgency” because they hope to “host satellite events at Miami Freedom Park.” Club owners are “asking to be exempt from a city policy that requires developers of private projects on public land to pay 1.5% of the development’s cost into a fund that pays for public art installations.” Under the city’s policy, Miami Freedom Park “would owe $19.5 million” (MIAMI HERALD, 7/23).
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

National Tequila Day South Florida 2022: Where to Celebrate

Are your salt and limes ready? The following locations in South Florida are offering the best ways to celebrate National Tequila Day 2022 on Sunday, July 24. Celebrate National Tequila Day all day overlooking the bay on Sunday, July 24 with a special edition Tequila Flight ($15) including Sangrita, Banderita and Milagro Silver Tequila.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Heavy rain and storms soak South Florida

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - As a wet day continues, heavy rainfall and flood advisories are expected throughout before the weather clears up as the week continues. Tuesday has become a soaking wet day as heavy rainfall and storms covered South Florida. Many drivers had to dodge the rain while...
MIAMI, FL

