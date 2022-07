Thousands of visitors have descended on the Florida Keys getting ready for an annual hunt to catch tasty Florida spiny lobster. Keys officials want leisure travelers as well as residents to have an enjoyable, safe and non-impacting experience during the upcoming two-day lobster sport season, also known as lobster mini season, that begins 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and continues to midnight Thursday. The same applies to the traditional lobster harvesting season that begins Aug. 6.

