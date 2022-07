The 14th annual Lakes Area Music Festival is ready to take the stage once again in Brainerd. World-class chamber music, orchestral works, and opera performances will be held over the next few weeks, with many of them at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts at Brainerd High School. Over 180 artists from leading orchestras and opera companies around the country are coming to the area.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO