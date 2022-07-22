ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: A&M's Smith innocent, claims his lawyer

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
The lawyer for A&M football player Ainias Smith said Friday his client is innocent of charges that got him arrested early Wednesday. Smith was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to police records. They all carry misdemeanor...

