Good Afternoon, News: Steve Bannon Found Guilty, COVID at Oregon Shakespeare, and Portland Takes the Hipster City Bronze
By Suzette Smith
The Portland Mercury
4 days ago
Okay, so it’s official. A lot of people want to move to the Portland suburbs. (Not to mention the ever-increasing number of restaurants within city limits that are opening up suburban offshoots.) Home prices, walk scores, days on market—all of that is a good indication of what a place is like, but to really get to the heart of the matter, you need a quick vibe check. We’ve already summed up Portland’s many neighborhoods in 25 words or less; now it’s time to give the booming burbs the same treatment. (Want more detail? Check out our handy neighborhood guides.)
Rock Paper Fish, the pandemic pivot fish-and-chips joint, has reopened in a new location. The fast-casual collaboration between Micah “Little Big Burger” Camden, Portland-raised NFL star Ndamukong Suh, and third-generation RingSide Steakhouse owner Craig Peterson started frying up seafood once again at 2309 NW Kearney St. However, unless you happened to wander by the storefront or subscribe to RingSide’s emailed newsletter, you may not have heard about the move.
PORTLAND, Ore. — After last year's deadly heat wave, lawmakers made some changes in hopes of saving lives. One bill gave the Oregon Health Authority $5 million to buy air conditioners for high-risk Oregonians. Some of those units have already made it into the hands of those in need.
West Coast Grocery Co., the Southeast Portland brewpub that opened in 2018 but soon found itself facing the consequences of mishandling a sexual harassment incident, is closing and being sold. Charlie Hyde IV, who owns the brewery and restaurant with family members and minority partner Brian Detweiler-Bedell, said West Coast...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A TV cameraman for Portland, Oregon’s NBC affiliate, KGW-TV, has been assaulted while filming a local news story on a cooling station set during this week's Pacific Northwest heat wave, the station and police said. KGW said in a story posted Tuesday that the...
A block in the heart of Northwest Portland’s Old Town neighborhood has been transformed into a welcoming, car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association (OTCA) and the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT). The Couch Street Plaza is the newest addition to PBOT’s popular Portland Public Street Plazas program, which is dedicated to creating community-oriented public spaces throughout the city.
A heat wave is moving into the Pacific Northwest Monday, bringing excessive heat warnings throughout much of Oregon. In the Portland metro area, the temperature is expected to peak Tuesday at around 101 degrees and will be in the high 90s through at least Thursday. Elsewhere in the state, triple-digit temperatures will last through at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The city of Portland has quietly selected a vendor to run its $2.6 million body worn camera pilot program within the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). According to city documents, officials have selected the company Axon to run the pilot, which is set to begin in September. The decision comes after...
A sprawling Beaverton restaurant recently vacated by Bargarten—part of the legacy of beloved Der Rheinlander—has attracted another long-standing Portland food brand. Elephants, the business that has been serving deli staples to Portlanders on their lunch breaks since 1979, is taking over the space at 2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
Anyone (anyone) who takes video footage of someone in connection with a possible crime or criminal investigation is ethically bound to make that footage immediately and transparently available to the accused. The fact that this is somehow a point of debate among Portland cops and their shadowy union shows how far down the rabbit hole we've fallen. Civil and criminal justice is most easily killed, not by grand sweeping gestures, but by a thousand little cuts. When police organizations adopt performative approaches to community outreach and participation, while continuing to engage in closed-door policy, union, discipline, and budget decisions, you end up with two very different police bureaus — and the chasm widens between what cops say and what cops do. This is a long-standing Portland Police Bureau tradition that not only fails to reduce crime, but also costs the city millions in wasted dollars and places Portland residents directly at risk of abuse or worse.
Four cooling centers will open Tuesday at 2 pm and operate 24-hours per day until Thursday morning as Portland remains under an excessive heat warning throughout the week. One daytime shelter in Northwest Portland will also open on Tuesday and Wednesday. Northwest Oregon is currently under emergency declaration due to...
Iconic Portland, Oregon Old Town sign with an outline of Oregon and a stag(shutterstock/Jess Kraft) Portland, a vibrant city in America’s Pacific Northwest, is referred to as "weird" for many reasons. From strip clubs to the smallest museum in the world, Portland's weirdness has endeared it to its residents. The largest city in Oregon state is also famed for its overwhelming natural beauty of green space, forests, and breathtaking mountaintops.
For many Americans, Indian food equates to London-style curry house fare, with rich, creamy, frequently mild curries and garish red tandoori meats. Increasingly, offerings have grown more diverse, following an influx of immigrants from southern Indian states. Several examples of this new wave of South Indian restaurants have clustered in Portland’s western suburbs.
Multnomah County and the The City of Portland have issued emergency declarations ahead of the long stretch of hot weather this week. City and County leaders are planning to open overnight cooling shelters as soon as Tuesday. They are also providing other cooling options. Many libraries throughout Portland will remain open until 8 pm Monday night.
We’re nearly halfway through summer already (we know, we can’t believe it either) and for those of us who’ve already binged through the latest season of Stranger Things, (among other Netflix and Hulu obsessions) there are still entire blocks of days left in between now and that time of year when your feed will start being spammed with ads for syrupy sweet pumpkin lattes. If you’re hoping to get that well-deserved vacation in before summer slips away, we’ve scoped out a handful of Airbnbs in Oregon, including a cozy lodge, a rustic farmhouse, and an alpaca farm retreat, that still have empty days in August, available for the booking.
This story first ran in the April 27, 2005, edition of WW. On a clear spring afternoon, the view from the eastern end of Oswego Lake is like a page out of a Sierra Club calendar. Towering Douglas firs cling to hillsides that slope down to sparkling waters. A lone...
Last week, an Uber driver, Josiah Kuehl, was shot and injured while dropping off a passenger in North Portland. The passenger, 25-year-old Zamere Bentley, was also struck with a bullet and did not survive.
