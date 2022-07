94.9 WDKB presented this weeks #HometownHero award to:. Thanks to Taylor from Sycamore for nominating Nancy. She said:. “Nancy has been running Meals on Wheels for the past year, and has dedicated so much time, energy, and heart to the MOW program. Nancy has helped so many folks get onto Meals on Wheels and has organized the program the best it’s been.”

SYCAMORE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO