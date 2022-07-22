Idaho Foodbank to distribute free food this Monday

Fire crews are busy this weekend with three small wildfires in Latah County. The Chelsey Fire burned 4.5 acres North of Harvard. The fire was likely caused by dry lightning Thursday night. Fire crews completed a dozer line around the fire and expected full containment on Saturday night. 10 Idaho Department of Lands firefighters worked the fire with assistance from the Potlatch Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Bennett Lumber, U.S. Forest Service, and the Deary Volunteer Fire Department. The fire burned on private land.
Comments / 0