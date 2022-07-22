ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latah County, ID

Idaho Foodbank to distribute free food this Monday

By Jessica Megis
pullmanradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Idaho Foodbank will distribute free food in Moscow at the Latah County...

pullmanradio.com

KLEWTV

The Montebon's from Lewiston's Grocery Outlet

Kylie Montebon and her husband Carlo own and operate Lewiston's Grocery Outlet on Thain Road. They keep shoppers in the know through posts on their Facebook page. "As parents of 3 very hungry boys, we're all about the bargain shopping. The easy stuff," Kylie Montebon said on Facebook. But this...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Palouse Habitat for Humanity Announces Grant from United Way of Moscow/Latah County

United Way of Moscow/Latah County provided $2275 to support the Palouse Habitat Home Repair Ramps & Rails program this year. The Palouse Habitat Home Repair program focuses on exterior accessibility improvements for low-income homeowners around Whitman and Latah counties. The main service is installing wooden or aluminum accessibility ramps. Individuals referred by Disability Action Center Northwest or local health care professionals can receive a ramp for as long as needed.
PALOUSE, WA
pullmanradio.com

SEL Founder & President Dr. Ed Schweitzer Named One Of Idaho’s Most Influential Business Leaders

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Founder and President Dr. Ed Schweitzer has been named one of Idaho’s Most Influential Business Leaders. The powerlist of 50 people is from the Idaho Business Review. The publication cites Dr. Schweitzer’s induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame and his company’s operations in Lewiston and Moscow. SEL is building a computer chip plant on the South end of Moscow.
IDAHO STATE
pullmanradio.com

Outdoor concert at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman

Outdoor Concerts will be hosted at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman this Wednesday. The concert will feature musical talents Soulstice from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. This outdoor event will take place at the Independent Living parking lot. Food and Beverages will be provided. Admission is free, and all...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Fire Crews Busy This Weekend With Three Small Wildfires In Latah County

Fire crews are busy this weekend with three small wildfires in Latah County. The Chelsey Fire burned 4.5 acres North of Harvard. The fire was likely caused by dry lightning Thursday night. Fire crews completed a dozer line around the fire and expected full containment on Saturday night. 10 Idaho Department of Lands firefighters worked the fire with assistance from the Potlatch Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Bennett Lumber, U.S. Forest Service, and the Deary Volunteer Fire Department. The fire burned on private land.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioners To Decide On Facility Expansion Bond Measure Tuesday

The Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioners will consider placing a facility expansion bond measure on the November ballot during a special meeting Tuesday. The board has approved a 45 million dollar expansion and remodel plan for the hospital building. PRH officials say the project is needed to ease overcrowding and allow the hospital to expand its services.
PULLMAN, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, July 23, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, July 23, 2022. Motorhome still in parking lot and they would like it removed. Estranged boyfriend came and took callers vehicle. ----------------------------------------------- 22-L11207 Domestic. Incident Address: 500 block of PARK AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time...
Big Country News

June Death of Troy man Determined to be Fentanyl Overdose

OROFINO - According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Deputies and Elk River Ambulance responded four miles up the Basin Road, near Elk River, on June 26 for a report of a unresponsive male. The Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Kenneth Meckel of Troy was found deceased upon the arrival of...
TROY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Auditor Warns Public About Individuals Going Door-To-Door Asking Elections Questions

The Whitman County Auditor is warning the public about people going door-to-door and falsely presenting themselves as being associated with the elections office. The individuals are asking about voter status and addresses and election participation. Auditor Sandy Jamison says these people are not affiliated with her office or the elections office or the Washington Secretary of State’s Office. Jamison doesn’t know what group is going door-to-door and what their motivation is.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

