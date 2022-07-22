ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Kyler Murray lands outside top 10 in NFL's top QBs

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wf60J_0gphVq7q00

The Arizona Cardinals just made quarterback Kyler Murray one of the highest-paid players in the NFL with a five-year extension with $230.5 million in new money. Through three seasons in the NFL, he has proven to be one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the league.

He is one of the best at his position.

But according to Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield, he doesn’t quite make the top 10. In his rankings of the top 12 quarterbacks in the NFL entering the 2022 season, he comes in at No. 11, ahead of the Raiders’ Derek Carr and just behind the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals took a step forward last season. As a team, the Cardinals reached the postseason for the first time under Kliff Kingsbury, losing in the wild card round to the Los Angeles Rams.

As for Murray, his third season saw him complete 69.2% of his passes (a career-high) for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns, along with ten interceptions. He also posted an Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt of 6.90, ranking him 11th in the NFL and also setting a new career-high mark for him.

When one thinks of Murray, his ability to create outside the pocket and off-structure certainly comes to mind, and 2021 was filled with moments like this one against the Detroit Lions:

But where he showed growth last season was from the pocket. For athletic quarterbacks like Murray, their athleticism can be a double-edged sword, becoming at times a crutch for the QB. Last season, plays like this show Murray fighting the urge to bail from the pocket, and instead using his feet to evade points of pressure before striking downfield:

On this play from Week 14, you can see Murray start to slide to the right, but instead he resets his feet in the pocket and targets Christian Kirk on a deep crossing route, dropping in a perfect throw to move the chains on fourth down.

This play also illustrates another strength of his game: The deep ball. Last season, according to PFF, Murray posted an Adjusted Completion Percentage of 54.9% on throws over 20 yards, second only to Tua Tagovailoa.

The Cardinals gave Murray a new contract this week that makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players, so the pressure to corral his randomness and harness his explosive play ability is on.

In three seasons, he has been Offensive Rookie of the Year and selected to the Pro Bowl twice. He has led the Cardinals to win more games each season and took them to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Personally, I would rank Murray above Prescott and No. 9-ranked Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is a better playmaker with his legs but Murray is the superior quarterback in terms of throwing the ball.

Is Murray at this point in his career better than No. 8-ranked Russell Wilson? Maybe.

But people can bicker the rankings after around the top five.

With his new contract and still room to grow, what Cardinals fans hope is that he can elevate himself into the talk of the most elite players at the position.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers' latest Packers training camp look had everyone making the same 'Con Air' jokes

Aaron Rodgers’ preseason looks are legendary. Is this intentional? Sometimes. In 2021, he spiced up July NFL headlines by co-opting teammate Aaron Jones’ shades and wearing an Homage shirt that put The Office’s Kevin Malone and his glorious, tragic pot of family recipe chili together in an NBA Jam mashup. In 2015, he got ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick hype by showing up to the Packers’ Welcome Back Luncheon in full fighter pilot gear. And in 2019, with an exhibition looming on the too-small-thanks-to-goalpost-holes field of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he donned a full denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Russell Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qbs#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Cowboys#The Los Angeles Rams#The Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mickey Loomis shares status update on Michael Thomas injury

Big investments at wide receiver were highlights of the New Orleans Saints offseason, with the twin arrivals of Jarvis Landry (in free agency) and Chris Olave (through the 2022 draft) adding a lot of firepower to the team’s weakest unit. But the biggest boost to the receiving corps could come from an almost-forgotten player: Michael Thomas, who has missed most of two years to a complicated ankle injury and prolonged recovery.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to the Bears signing OL Michael Schofield

The Chicago Bears got better along the interior of the offensive line with the addition of Michael Schofield, who is signing with the team per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Schofield, who worked out for the Bears on Sunday, comes to Chicago with experience playing multiple positions along the offensive line. But he figures to be your starter at right guard heading into the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy