Ocala, FL

Man, woman accused of distracting cashiers to steal $1,300 from cash registers, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
wogx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. - Police in Ocala are looking for two people who allegedly worked together to distract cashiers, while the other stole money out of the cash...

www.wogx.com

WCJB

Man and three women sought for using stolen credit card

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thieves made several purchases with a stolen credit card in Marion County. The victim reported the card was stolen from the Rural King on Northwest 10th Street in Ocala. Surveillance footage shows that a man and three women used the stolen credit card at a Quick...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Intoxicated woman arrested after allegedly biting boyfriend at Wawa

An intoxicated woman was arrested after allegedly biting her boyfriend at Wawa. Wildwood police were called at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the man reported that his live-in girlfriend, 28-year-old Lorraine Marie Laskey of Ocala, was intoxicated and was insisting on driving a vehicle from the parking lot of the Wawa convenience store at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 466.
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

Four people arrested after being caught with fake checks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala Police say they forged checks at multiple banks around Marion County. Jenesis Ferreras, Tamanda Vanwinkles, Philon Walker and Christopher Ortiz were arrested at the Regions Bank on Southeast 17th Street. Police found three pages of blank checks with numbers...
OCALA, FL
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly choking female victim until she passed out

A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of choking a female victim until she lost consciousness. On Friday, July 22, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that the incident began when Willie Thomas IV “became angry with her.”
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Oakland Hills woman arrested on shoplifting charge at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An Oakland Hills woman was arrested on a shoplifting charge at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lori Diana Palmer, 55, went to the store on Sunday morning and loaded several items into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While she was standing in the self-checkout lane, she removed some of the items from the cart and walked out the door. She was stopped by a loss prevention officer. When she was confronted, Palmer dropped the items and announced she was leaving the store.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Suspected robber of Crystal River bank has history of holding up banks

Jeromee Wade Greenough, the suspected robber of a Crystal River bank who was shot and injured by a pursuing Florida Highway Patrol trooper, has a record of holding up financial institutions. Greenough, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 25, has yet to be cleared from hospital,...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler deputies arrest man suspected of stealing more than a dozen catalytic converters

Flagler deputies have arrested a Miami man suspected of stealing about a dozen catalytic converters across the east coast of Florida. Deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop on July 21 to arrest the 33-year-old suspect after the Sheriff's Office's Real Time Crime Center, with its network of traffic cameras and license plate readers, determined that a car linked to the thefts had entered Flagler County, according to an FCSO news release.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa woman found guilty of selling meth to informant

Jurors convicted a Homosassa woman of dealing methamphetamine to a confidential informant, pitting her against a potential 30-year prison sentence. Patricia Ann Clair was found guilty of selling in meth after the 52-year-old’s one-day trial Friday, July 22, according to court records. Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard will sentence Clair Aug. 29.
HOMOSASSA, FL
villages-news.com

Man from Mexico arrested after causing crash on I-75 in Sumter County

A man from Mexico was arrested after causing a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Tomas Esteban Gonzalez, 43, of Orlando, was driving a 2006 GMC Canyon pickup at about 7 p.m. Friday southbound on I-75 north of State Road 44 when he rear ended a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Damage to the truck was estimated at $15,000.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Police chief suspends K-9 involved in man’s mauling

Three days after the man who was mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 was released from jail, the new police chief suspended the dog involved in the incident. A judge released Terrell Bradley, the 30-year-old Gainesville resident who lost an eye to the K-9 attack, from the Alachua County jail on bail Tuesday. Lonnie Scott, GPD’s acting police chief who is slated to officially assume the police chief position Monday, extended the initial review process conducted by the department’s Internal Affairs Division and promised a thorough review of the incident Friday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

FHP: Pickup driver killed in Clermont crash with Mack truck

CLERMONT, Fla. — Officials were on the scene of a gruesome crash Monday morning. Crews were called to the area of Hammock Ridge Road and Foxchase Subdivision around 10 a.m. Officials say a 2003 Dodge RAM 1550 pickup truck and a 2017 Mack truck collided. The pickup truck driver...
CLERMONT, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Recently-released felon arrested for shooting at friend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyquane Sendrell Elmore, 30, who was released from state prison in April, was arrested early this morning after allegedly firing a gun at a friend who had given him a place to stay. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer said that he was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wogx.com

Florida man arrested for operating gambling business disguised as clothing store, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County man was arrested Wednesday for operating a covert fish games café, deputies said. Ralph McNish, 46, was charged with 16 counts of violating Marion County ordinance that bans the management, possession or use of simulated gambling devices for commercial purposes according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
MARION COUNTY, FL

