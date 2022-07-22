Man, woman accused of distracting cashiers to steal $1,300 from cash registers, police say

An Oakland Hills woman was arrested on a shoplifting charge at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lori Diana Palmer, 55, went to the store on Sunday morning and loaded several items into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While she was standing in the self-checkout lane, she removed some of the items from the cart and walked out the door. She was stopped by a loss prevention officer. When she was confronted, Palmer dropped the items and announced she was leaving the store.

