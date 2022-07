WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate appears on track to send President Joe Biden a bill in the coming weeks that would guarantee same-sex and interracial couples can marry, even if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark cases that enshrined those rights. “I think we’re very close,” Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Tuesday of efforts […] The post GOP support for same-sex marriage protections builds in U.S. Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO