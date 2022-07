07.24.2022 | 5:15 AM | PHOENIX – Fire crews from the cities of Phoenix and Glendale responded to reports of a house fire near 5600 West Roma Lane around 5:15 AM Sunday morning. Upon arrival crews found heavy flames and a large column of black smoke shooting from a single story residential structure. Firefighters quickly balanced the assignment to a working fire and secured a water supply. Multiple hose lines were deployed as crews made entry for fire attack. The fire quickly spread to an RV and large amounts of debris surrounding the houses exterior. Crews made an aggressive attack on the main body of fire achieving quick knock down and affectively stopping the blaze from spreading to any neighboring properties. 1 adult male was transported to County Burn Unit in stable condition with second degree burns to his legs. Fire investigators are on scene working to determine what caused the fire For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

