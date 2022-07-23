ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, NJ

Volunteer organizations offer support to first responders during extreme conditions

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcdL8_0gphCuC100

It has been a tough week to be a firefighter in New Jersey due to temperatures in the 90s for much of the week. But luckily there are some volunteer organizations offering their support.

At least five canteen organizations in North Jersey provide help at fire scenes, including County Wide Emergency Services.

County Wide Emergency Services is a 24-hour operation that handles Bergen County. It also works alongside the Lodi Fire Department. The group has around 24 members, made up of volunteers and retired first responders. They know firsthand what it's like working in an emergency and what first responders need.

RELATED: Mayor: Apartment fire the killed woman, displaced 18 families started with car fire

RELATED: Firefighters deal with heat wave conditions while battling fires

“We know our role. We pull up, we get the ice, the water. We get Gatorade, whatever they want, we do. We just want to make sure that the firefighters are hydrated so they don't get heat exhaustion,” says Joseph Fehl, chief of County Wide Emergency Services.

Firefighters appreciate the help. They must wear more than 50 pounds of equipment. The heat from outside, plus the heat from the fire makes it unbearable.

This service is extended to the police, EMS and OEM. They also offer cooling and heating tents and food and shelter.

County Wide is waiting to get its 513C status, which will allow the organization to get state funding. But until then, funding comes from members.

“We all basically put money in. We help each other out. One of the guys will say, ‘I’ll get this’ and that’s basically how we do it.

This year alone they've been called to 14 fires, nine of which have been just this summer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Lodi, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Society
roi-nj.com

For St. Joseph’s, opening of Totowa Health Campus is just the start

You can call it a one-stop shop for health care services, a state-of-the-art outpatient facility that will provide access to primary, urgent and specialty care services under one roof — or, simply, the beginning of a transformation of health care in the Totowa region. Officials at St. Joseph’s Health...
TOTOWA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#First Responders#The Lodi Fire Department#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
New Jersey Herald

Video shows ashtray setting fire to Newton Moose Lodge

NEWTON — Surveillance video released Friday shows fire inside a plastic ashtray melting the container and setting a wooden deck area on fire at the Newton Moose Lodge 432 on Swartswood Road in Fredon July 15. Sussex County Fire Marshal Virgil Rome said it is clear from the video that the fire began...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Survivors ‘shattered’ after N.J. house fire claims 2 family members

Family members are mourning the loss of two people killed in a deadly New Jersey house fire last month. Officials have identified the two victims of the three-alarm fire in South Hackensack as Teresa Savino, 80, and Anton Pechal, 29. Both died from the blaze early in the morning on June 10, according to South Hackensack police. Family members identified Pechal as the fiancée of Savino’s daughter, Giuseppina Savino.
SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy