ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Why does Kirby Smart want to move the Florida-Georgia game?

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvD4l_0gpgxhmk00

One of the topics from this week’s SEC media days that is sure to come up in the future is the location of the annual Florida-Georgia game. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart got the ball rolling on Wednesday with his comments against the game being held in Jacksonville, but first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said he’d like to experience the game before handing out any definitive opinions to the media.

Before digging into who said what, it’s important to give a little background on the game itself. For starters, the game has been played in Jacksonville since 1933. Smart is talking about breaking an 89-year tradition that’s only seen two exceptions due to a stadium construction project in the 90s. Despite being physically in Florida, the crowd is usually well split and the event has been designated as the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party.

It’s not the atmosphere or location that Smart takes issue with, though. The problem is that Smart is losing a home game to recruit players every other year. For that matter, so is Florida.

“I’m competing against guys all across the SEC who host kids at their biggest game,” Smart said on the SEC Network. “When Auburn plays Alabama, guess where the recruits are. They’re at Auburn. When LSU and Alabama play, guess where the biggest recruits want to go. It’s an opportunity for us to bring these kids who fly in from all over the country. What game do they want to see? They’d like to see Georgia play Florida but they can’t do that.”

Smart’s point is valid, but is it enough to change a tradition that’s nearing nine decades of practice? As Napier put it, that decision is above their paygrade, but if the two sides held the same public opinion on the matter it could get the ball rolling in a year or so.

There’s no doubt that Napier will need to prepare an answer for the follow-up that inevitably comes during his second SEC media days appearance.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 9

Jerry Gaddis
3d ago

Times have changed and Georgia fans are ready to put an end to this cocktail party!! We're ready to start playing this game in Athens home of the Bulldogs.

Reply
3
Paula Barlow
3d ago

this is BullS----* the game has always been played here on neutral territory! Everyone loves it. why do you want to change something that has always worked?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

What Kirby Smart is most worried about with 2022 Georgia football team

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What worries Kirby Smart the most entering 2022 season. The word elite defined Georgia football in 2021....
GEORGIA STATE
sicemdawgs.com

UGA football sets 2022 Homecoming game

The UGA football Homecoming game for the 2022 season has been set, SicEmDawgs.com has confirmed. The date of the 2022 UGA football Homecoming game is listed on the Grady College of Journalism website and was confirmed by UGA’s sports information department. Georgia’s 2022 Homecoming game will be played on...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
City
Jacksonville, FL
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Jacksonville, GA
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
Jacksonville, FL
College Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
charltoncountyherald.com

Fall came early in Southeast Georgia

Driving back and to from Kingsland just got a little more scenic. The trees along the popular highway now sport rare colors for Southeast Georgia — reds and oranges. While Charlton County itself experiences a mild fall, this foliage is due to a local electric company conducting active right of way maintenance.
KINGSLAND, GA
The Georgia Sun

These are the 10 wealthiest counties in Georgia

A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#American Football#College Football#Sec#The Sec Network#Lsu#Fl
townandtourist.com

35 Romantic Things To Do in Jacksonville, FL

Romance is in the air, and Jacksonville, Florida, is one of the top destinations along the Georgia/Florida line for the perfect romantic getaway. They have excellent restaurants, fun excursions, great hotels, and quite a few hidden gems. If you’re looking for the perfect date, check out our list of 35...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
myhot995.com

Win Tickets for the Southern Soul Music Festival!

Jacksonville is hosting one of the biggest soul music festivals in Northeast Florida and we want you to be there! That’s why HOT 99.5 has your chance to win tickets to the Southern Soul Music Festival on October 28th! Get ready to see some of the biggest names in soul music like Tucka, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, Ronnie Bell, and more!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy