Naming The Paul Manafort Investigation Is A Funny Story, Actually

By Kathryn Rubino
 4 days ago

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal,...

Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
The Dobbs Fallout Shows That Court Decisions Depend More On Machiavelli Than The Founding Fathersmore

My ConLaw professor was, and is, a really good teacher. I’ve met and had teachers who went through the motions so they could collect a paycheck. He was different — he actually gave a damn about the law and how judges ought to interpret it. He was also probably like your ConLaw professor in some respects. He once clerked for a Supreme Court justice. He taught the Commerce Clause (and its inverse). He assigned us 100 or so pages of War Power jurisprudence on Monday to discuss on Wednesday. I didn’t do the reading, but the conversation was quite lively. He also probably didn’t give us the most accurate picture of the process Supreme Court judges go through when they make decisions*. While the process we were taught to apply to statutes (read: the final exam) was consistent, I’d like to think everyone in the class knew that the process was more School House Rock than real world. Decisions at the Supreme Court involve more than two pronged strict scrutiny tests. They involve a lot more handshakes and favor than most Americans are aware of.
Monday, July 25, 2022

“Congress Should Codify Same-Sex Marriage; A measure to ensure American families are never torn asunder”: Theodore B. Olson and Kenneth B. Mehlman will have this op-ed in Tuesday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal. “Conservatives Are Pretending They’re Not Coming for Marriage Equality Next. We’ve Heard That Before....
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

“Obamacare back in court as Texans challenge coverage for STDs and HIV care; The GOP’s decade-plus war against the health law continues with lawsuit over coverage requirement for testing, vaccines and PrEP”: Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico has this report. “Democrats introduce bill to enact term limits for...
Biglaw Partner Set A Record For Talking

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. A partner from Paul Weiss gave the longest oral argument at the Supreme Court by a single advocate in 48 years in what case?. Hint: The argument clocked in at one hour and 16 minutes — 71 minutes...
Alan Dershowitz Will Defend Free Speech By Suing The Library

Alan Dershowitz, chair of Harvard University’s Center for the Advanced Study of Cancel Culture and president of the Martha’s Vineyard Society of Nudists and Narcissists, is very upset on behalf of his constituency. What constituency? Why the many people in Chilmark, Massachusetts who are dying to hear Dersh...
97% Of General Counsels Agree: #Winning Isn’t Everything

I’m continuously hearing that law departments want greater alignment with their external law firms. It’s no longer good enough for Biglaw partners to do good work and serve as golf buddies. Corporations are looking for a deeper connection and are threatening to hold law firms to account. Yet,...
