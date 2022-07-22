Naming The Paul Manafort Investigation Is A Funny Story, Actually

My ConLaw professor was, and is, a really good teacher. I’ve met and had teachers who went through the motions so they could collect a paycheck. He was different — he actually gave a damn about the law and how judges ought to interpret it. He was also probably like your ConLaw professor in some respects. He once clerked for a Supreme Court justice. He taught the Commerce Clause (and its inverse). He assigned us 100 or so pages of War Power jurisprudence on Monday to discuss on Wednesday. I didn’t do the reading, but the conversation was quite lively. He also probably didn’t give us the most accurate picture of the process Supreme Court judges go through when they make decisions*. While the process we were taught to apply to statutes (read: the final exam) was consistent, I’d like to think everyone in the class knew that the process was more School House Rock than real world. Decisions at the Supreme Court involve more than two pronged strict scrutiny tests. They involve a lot more handshakes and favor than most Americans are aware of.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO