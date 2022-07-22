ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Colorado Rapids head to Seattle still searching for first road win of season

By Vinny Benedetto
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

DENVER - The results away from home are more of an issue than the road form for Colorado Rapids coach Robin Fraser.

Entering Saturday’s match in Seattle, the Rapids are winless away from Dick’s Sporting Goods Park this season, taking just three points from nine road games. Still, Fraser maintains the Rapids have enjoyed solid stretches in just about every match, even if the results haven’t followed.

“We’ve had good moments on the road, but they need to be consistent, and they need to be more complete performances,” Fraser said. “We need to be good in the front and the back, not one or the other. This last week makes me feel, certainly, more positive about that.”

A close-to-complete performance last week, a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy, ended a streak of six straight matches without a win. The Galaxy sit three points above the Rapids in the final playoff spot, though there are four teams in between, including Seattle, heading into the weekend. While the Sounders currently find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture, their quality is backed by their CONCACAF Champions League title earlier this season.

“They’re an amazing team, but I feel like if we play like we have been playing – very hard and very focused, giving everything, especially in this game - we have to do it,” Diego Rubio said. “We cannot make one mistake against that team.”

Mistakes have cost the Rapids points in recent weeks. What could’ve been wins turned to draws and even a loss, as the Rapids watched a two-goal advantage evaporate in a 3-2 defeat to Austin earlier this month. Even in last week’s win, an errant back-pass led to a quick and dangerous Galaxy counterattack, but Danny Wilson’s crucial tackle prevented a scoring opportunity. Wilson won’t be available Saturday due to yellow-card accumulation.

“One of the things I really liked was, in the past, we’ve made mistakes, and they’ve been catastrophic,” Fraser said. “It’s been happening quite a bit lately, but I thought that our engagement level was so high that even when we made mistakes guys recovered for each other. It felt like that was a big step forward for us.”

Another sign of progression has come atop the formation. Gyasi Zardes has scored in consecutive matches, and Rubio, who moved out of the striker spot to accommodate Zardes’s arrival midseason, scored his team-high ninth goal of the season last week. He credited the success to a full preseason with the club and the number of chances coming his way, even if the team struggled to capitalize on them in recent weeks.

“A lot of people think strikers get confidence when they score goals,” he said. “But I think it’s more about getting chances, a lot of chances, getting in the box.”

Jonathan Lewis assisted both goals last week, while Michael Barrios and Sam Nicholson, recently returned for his second stint with the Rapids, have also been dangerous on the wings. Rubio said the additions have stretched opposing defenses thin, and the Rapids have scored multiple goals in three of their last four with the exception being Pedro Gallese’s six-save performance for Orlando City.

“It was really, really good for their confidence,” Fraser said of the two-goal win over the Galaxy. “I think the attackers are really, really confident right now. I think the week just helped everyone’s confidence grow.”

That confidence up front, coupled with locked-in performance from the back, could be just what the Rapids need to pick up a timely first win of the season away from Commerce City.

“The road form has been if not the most disappointing part of this year, it’s certainly part of it,” Rosenberry said. “Man, I think a lot of it comes down to concentration and focus.”

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

