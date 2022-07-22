PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS SIGNS ONE-YEAR EXTENSION IN WINNIPEG

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Edmonton Oilers & Jesse Puljujärvi have averted salary arbitration & agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract for the 2022-23 season. Puljujärvi's case is an interesting one. As a former 4th Overall pick, he does carry more leverage than the average NHL RFA. He's a dominant player, but his lack of end-product hurts his value at the end of the day. In 259 NHL games, he has only managed 98 points. This is while playing on a highly potent Edmonton Oilers offense with guys like Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl. A deep-dive into the player suggests that he makes his teammates better, and players like McDavid & Draisaitl tend to have higher goal differentials with him on the ice.
