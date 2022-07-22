ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS SIGNS ONE-YEAR EXTENSION IN WINNIPEG

markerzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePierre-Luc Dubois has accepted his qualifying offer from the Winnipeg Jets, signing a one-year, $6 million contract extension:. Dubois reportedly has no interest in signing a long-term deal with Winnipeg, and the odds of him finishing this...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD TERMINATING CONTRACT OF PROSPECT ALEXANDER KHOVANOV

The Minnesota Wild and Alexander Khovanov are parting ways. The former third round pick has been placed on unconditional waivers by the team. If he's not picked up by 2 PM ET Monday afternoon, his contract will be terminated. Khovanov went 86th overall in 2018. He was in the final...
SAINT PAUL, MN
markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI CONNECTED TO SURPRISE EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAM

Free agent forward Nazem Kadri has had plenty of interest come his way during free agency. The 31-year-old helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup last season, and is looking for a big pay day. Now, one surprise Eastern Conference team appears to have entered the race to get him.
NHL
markerzone.com

NEWLY ACQUIRED DETROIT RED WING D MARK PYSYK OUT 4-6 MONTHS

One problem GMs face is that when they sign a player & shortly after that player requires surgery, they have to foot the bill. Well technically, the team's insurance does anyway, but still it can't be a fun experience when a GM signs a player & that player all of a sudden requires surgery.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

LOUI ERIKSSON REPORTEDLY HEADED BACK TO EUROPE FOR NEXT SEASON

It appears to be the end of the line for Loui Eriksson when it comes to playing in the NHL. The unrestricted free agent still wants to play next season, but according to Arizona Coyotes insider Craig Morgan, Eriksson is unlikely to get a contract in the NHL and will head to Europe for 2022-23. "Former Coyotes forward Loui Eriksson, who just turned 37 one week ago, wants to keep playing in 2022-23.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
markerzone.com

BLUES FAN SUES TEAM FOR ALLEGEDLY MISLABELING MERCHANDISE

A huge fan of the St. Louis Blues has filed a lawsuit against the team claiming thousands of dollars worth of merchandise he purchased was mislabeled. Aaron Stock was in attendance for the Stanley Cup victory watch party at Enterprise Centre in 2019. After, he wanted to commemorate the moment, and purchased merchandise. Stock said he then began to notice issues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

LA KINGS TO ERECT A STATUE OF DUSTIN BROWN THIS SEASON

That is right, the Los Angeles Kings are erecting a statue of longtime Captain Dustin Brown's likeness. The LA Kings won two Stanley Cups during Brown's tenure, and he really is synonymous with LA Kings supremacy. On top of the statue unveiling, the Kings also set the date for Brown's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

FLYERS PROSPECT BOBBY BRINK EXPECTED TO MISS SIGNIFICANT TIME

The Philadelphia Flyers received a tough blow on Tuesday, at is has been confirmed that prospect Bobby Brink will miss approximately five months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. Brink, 21, was selected by the Flyers in the second-round (34 overall) of the 2019...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS' FIVE-YEAR PLAN DOES NOT LOOK PROMISING TO TOEWS

The Chicago Blackhawks have started what seems to be a lengthy rebuild process this offseason, and Hawks captain Jonathan Toews does not seem too excited about that idea. "At the end of the day, we're talking about a five-plus-year process, according to Kyle," Toews told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. "So that part of it doesn't sound appealing to me at all. I can't speak for (Patrick Kane), but I definitely feel that the amount of turnover our team has gone through every single year these last three or four years, that's where it gets really, really draining. And exhausting."
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cheveldayoff
markerzone.com

EDMONTON OILERS SIGN F JESSE PULJUJÄRVI, AVOIDING ARBITRATION

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Edmonton Oilers & Jesse Puljujärvi have averted salary arbitration & agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract for the 2022-23 season. Puljujärvi's case is an interesting one. As a former 4th Overall pick, he does carry more leverage than the average NHL RFA. He's a dominant player, but his lack of end-product hurts his value at the end of the day. In 259 NHL games, he has only managed 98 points. This is while playing on a highly potent Edmonton Oilers offense with guys like Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl. A deep-dive into the player suggests that he makes his teammates better, and players like McDavid & Draisaitl tend to have higher goal differentials with him on the ice.
NHL
markerzone.com

RYAN DZINGEL SIGNS TWO-WAY CONTRACT WITH CAROLINA HURRICANES

Life comes at you fast. One minute you are one win away from the Stanley Cup, and the next you are signing a two-way contract with your NHL career hanging by a thread. That is, if your name is Ryan Dzingel. The two-time 40-point scorer (both with the Ottawa Senators)...
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

2022 TOP PROSPECTS POWER RANKINGS

Ranking prospects across any professional sports league can be extremely difficult, but especially in the NHL. There is tons of talent, and trying to separate each youngster is a task on its own. After reading through a list made by The Athletic's Scott Wheeler, I was inspired to make a list of my own. Of course, any of these players could be the next superstar or bust as well, here is how they all panned out.
NHL
markerzone.com

ARIZONA COYOTES ADD 3X STANLEY CUP CHAMPION TO COACHING STAFF

The Arizona Coyotes have hired 3x Cup champ John Madden as an Assistant Coach:. Madden most recently served the last two seasons as an Assistant Coach for the San Jose Sharks. Before going to SJ, Madden was the Head Coach for the Cleveland Monsters, AHL Affiliate for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy