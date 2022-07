(Radio Iowa) – An Iowa State University professor is creating a podcast that tracks the subjects of letters written to the host of the popular syndicated radio program “American Top 40.” Emma Murray says she got the idea for a podcast while traveling to Council Bluffs listing to a rerun of the program in 2018. ” I heard this letter that was submitted back in 1983 in August by a woman from Cedar Rapids and I was like I bet I could find this person,” she sys. “And so that was where it began. Love radio, love those letters that were written by people from all over the world into Case Kasem’s program and ended up finding that person from the 1983 episode and have just kept going from there.”

