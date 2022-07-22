ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weedsport, NY

HALL OF FAME 100 TO INCLUDE DIRTCAR SPORTSMAN, NY6A 600 SPRINT TOUR

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEEDSPORT, NY – While the Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 will be the featured attraction this Sunday, July 24 at Weedsport Speedway, the cars and stars of the Super DIRTcar Series tour will also be joined by the DIRTcar Sportsman and the NY6A Hoosier 600 Sprint...

Oswego County Today

RFH’s Hideaway Night At Fulton Speedway July 23 Results

FULTON – The RFH’s Hideaway night at Fulton Speedway last night, July 23, results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 99L-Larry Wight[16]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[15]; 3. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 4. 15-Todd Root[9]; 5. 713-Tommy Collins[3]; 6. 34-Andrew Ferguson[5]; 7. 58M-Marshall Hurd[14]; 8. 31-Corey Barker[8]; 9. 42-Colton Wilson[7]; 10. 11-Justin Crisafulli[19]; 11. 29K-Chris Cunningham[10]; 12. 18$-Sean Beardsley[17]; 13. 79-Jeff Prentice[4]; 14. 160-Max Hill[18]; 15. 10R-Ryan Richardson[6]; 16. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 17. 329-Matt Becker[1]; 18. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 19. 60X-Rusty Smith[21]; 20. 16-Aaron Jacobs[22]; 21. 3K-AJ Kingsley[12]; 22. 13-Teddy Starr[20]
FULTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Phoenix coach Nick Perioli chases dream with Virginia TBT team

On a hot summer day, Nick Perioli was at Phoenix High School, teaching kids the game he loves. “It’s provided rules and structure, and to travel the world," Perioli said. It’s been a wild ride for the Liverpool product, who played at Oswego before making several stops as both a player and coach overseas.
PHOENIX, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Opening Clue for Harborquest 2022

While we encourage all readers to participate in the fun of questing, we also urge all potential treasure hunters to consider their health, surroundings and fellow Harborquesters. This is a fun, free event for the Oswego community and in the spirit of friendly competition, we ask for everyone to take a deep breath and respect property and each other. Information on the prize package will appear this week in The Palladium-Times.
OSWEGO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Firefighter games take place at Party in the Park

NUCOR Steel and the Auburn Rotary Club, hosted Party in the Park at Emerson Park in Auburn for the first time this year. On hand were members of Cayuga County volunteer fire departments showcasing their talents with a little friendly competition. “Today we’re playing a game called push ball. It’s...
AUBURN, NY
localsyr.com

Take 5 winning ticket sold in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket was sold on July 22 as a Take 5 Midday drawing. The ticket awarded $20,427.50 and was purchased at a Kinney Drugs located at 437 Electronics PKWY in Liverpool. TAKE 5 players with midday and evening...
LIVERPOOL, NY
chronicle-express.com

Main Deck brings contemporary farm-to-table fare to Keuka Lake

New restaurant brings three food & beverage experiences to Penn Yan, with Main Deck Restaurant, Tunnel Bar Cocktail Lounge, and Scuttlebutts Casual Quick Service. PENN YAN — Main Deck, a new waterfront eatery located in Penn Yan, opened its doors on Wednesday, July 20. The former Top of the Lake location was redeveloped, following a purchase in late 2021 by Penn Yan native Tim Stuart. After several months of redesign and renovation, the Main Deck concept has been brought to life with three unique dining concepts — a restaurant, a patio lounge and bar, and take-away window service; with Stuart’s vision executed by a highly curated team of experienced professionals led by General Manager Brad Burritt and Executive Chef Jason Lambert.
PENN YAN, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harborquest 2022 begins Monday, July 25

OSWEGO — The Palladium-Times is again proud to host the Harborquest treasure hunt beginning Monday, July 25, 2022. While we encourage all readers to participate in the fun of questing, we also urge all potential treasure hunters to consider their health, surroundings and fellow Harborquesters. This is a fun, free event for the Oswego community and in the spirit of friendly competition, we ask for everyone to take a deep breath and respect property and each other. Information on the prize package will appear next week in The Palladium-Times.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

‘History On Tap’ Features Underground Railroad In Central New York

OSWEGO – The next “History on Tap” will feature four speakers on the topic of the Underground Railroad in the Central New York area of Lake Ontario. The event will also include an update on the status of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Project. The illustrated program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamer’s Restaurant in Oswego. Admission is free.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Gas prices drop 12 cents in NY state: See cheapest in Syracuse area

Gas prices have dropped another 12 cents in New York state over the past week, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.579 in the Empire State, down 47 cents from an all-time high of $5.041 on June 14. The national average has fallen even more sharply to $4.355, more than 32 cents less than two weeks ago and 66 cents less than a June 14 record high of $5.016.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Judith I. Baldwin – July 22, 2022

Judith I. Baldwin, 67, of Oswego Town, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, June 22, 2022. Born in Utica, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Janet (Rosenkranz) Fleisch. Judy met and married the love of her life George Baldwin in 1977 and together raised their children...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse hospitals aim to avoid federal oversight in merger (Good Morning CNY for July 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 60. Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms. The 5-day forecast. CHEERING ON HIS ARMY: Jim and Juli Boeheim and fans react when a foul was not called during Saturday’s game between Boeheim’s Army and The Nerd Team during The Basketball Tournament. The Nerd Team upset Boeheim’s Army. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow talks boating safety, preparations ahead of Harborfest

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow joins JoDee Kenney this weekend. Oswego is a boating destination on Lake Ontario and with Harborfest coming up, the city is anticipating a surge in visitors. Barlow says the annual summer event is always the busiest time of the year on the water. To keep things safe, the city starts promoting boating safety early in the spring. Barlow says free life jackets are available around the Oswego River and the city’s marina so that everyone has the equipment needed to stay safe on the water. He also touted new Tiki Tours where having a few drinks while boating can be done more safely.
OSWEGO, NY
Lite 98.7

New York DMV Looks for Fake IDs at Outdoor Concerts

New York State is taking steps to make sure people enjoying outdoor concerts this summer are doing so legally and responsibly. The Department of Motor Vehicle Investigators are conducting enforcement initiatives, dubbed “Operation Prevent”, to stop the use of fake identification to purchase alcohol at summer concerts. Sweeps...
POLITICS
13 WHAM

Tracking the chance for some strong storms today

Sunday, July 24, 2022 — While most of the strong to severe storms have been south of Rochester today, there is an opportunity for strong storms to reach the north towns as the night wears on. A cold front currently in Southern Ontario, Canada will pass through the region slowly overnight. This is the forcing mechanism that will support more widespread storms overnight.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxhc.com

Local Farmer to be Featured on Show “This American Dairy Farmer”

Walnut Ridge Dairy in Lansing will be featured in the American Dairy Association North East’s newest episode of “The American Dairy Farmer.”. This is a digital series which highlights family, tradition and sustainable food production on local dairy farms. The show features Jake Palladino from Walnut Ridge Dairy in Lansing, New York. He is a Cornell University graduate and works to provide the best care to his cows and the people he manages daily.

