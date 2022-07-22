HALL OF FAME 100 TO INCLUDE DIRTCAR SPORTSMAN, NY6A 600 SPRINT TOUR

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow joins JoDee Kenney this weekend. Oswego is a boating destination on Lake Ontario and with Harborfest coming up, the city is anticipating a surge in visitors. Barlow says the annual summer event is always the busiest time of the year on the water. To keep things safe, the city starts promoting boating safety early in the spring. Barlow says free life jackets are available around the Oswego River and the city’s marina so that everyone has the equipment needed to stay safe on the water. He also touted new Tiki Tours where having a few drinks while boating can be done more safely.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO