BURLEY—Annabell Oman Ottley, a 91-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on July 20, 2022, in her home in Burley, Idaho. She was born on May 12, 1931, in Rupert, Minidoka County, Idaho, to Harold Gustave Oman and Sarah Blanche Loveland. She was raised in Yost, Utah, and was the oldest of 11children. She grew up learning to work hard and help take care of others. She graduated high school in Malta, Idaho.

BURLEY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO