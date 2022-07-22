ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Franchot Concedes in Maryland Gubernatorial Race

By William J. Ford
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEaBg_0gpgdsFd00
Maryland Democratic and gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot walks toward polling location at Piney Branch Elementary School in Takoma Park on Election Day on July 19. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said Friday that he will concede in the race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Franchot, who has been in public office since his election as a state delegate in 1986, sat in third place behind projected winner Wes Moore and former U.S. and Maryland Labor Secretary Tom Perez with about 102,140 votes as of Friday afternoon.

“With voting rights, Roe v. Wade, health care, common-sense gun control, climate change, and economic stability being the key issues of this moment, it is vital that Marylanders come together to elect a Democrat to be the next governor,” Franchot said in a statement congratulating Moore and his running mate, former Del. Aruna Miller.

Del. Darryl Barnes (D-District 25) of Upper Marlboro, who had backed Franchot’s bid, also congratulated Moore for winning the Democratic nomination.

“It is time for the democratic leadership to come together and win the governorship in November,” he wrote in his “Good News Friday” newsletter. “We must continue and ensure that we keep the citizens of Maryland at the forefront of our decisions, as we implement a plan to equal the playing field for African Americans and better the lives of all Marylanders.”

Television networks NBC and CNN project Moore as Maryland’s Democratic nominee. According to the state Board of Elections as of 5:56 p.m. Friday, he garnered 162,376 votes.

However, “we have not yet declared victory, but we are feeling very good,” Moore campaign spokesperson Brian Jones said in a text message.

Moore, an author and military veteran, has a 31,700-vote lead over Perez, who has 130,611.

“Put simply, it’s too early to call this race,” Perez and running mate Shannon Sneed said in a statement. “Yesterday was the first day of counting for the 212,962 recorded and received vote-by-mail ballots and it was a huge day for Tom Perez.”

The Associated Press issued an advisory Friday saying the race is “too early to call.”

The state Board of Elections’ figures show that Franchot received the most mail-in votes with about 28,180, while Perez received 26,906 and Moore got 23,518.

The Perez campaign is now focusing on his home base of Montgomery County, which has about 80,000 votes still uncounted. So far, he’s received more than double the votes that Moore has in Maryland’s largest jurisdiction.

The eventual Democratic nominee will face Del. Dan Cox, who is backed by former President Donald Trump and declared victory on the night of the primary election over former state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz.

After the polls closed Tuesday, Schulz didn’t concede when speaking with supporters: “In Maryland, we count every vote.”

As of Friday, Cox currently has 141,235 votes and Schulz with more than 108,000 votes.

Although canvassing of mail-in and provisional ballots by local election boards must be completed by July 29, the process could take longer since many mail-in ballots will be counted as long as they are postmarked no later than Election Day.

An update on ballot totals and general election information could be provided when the state elections board meets on July 28.

Comments / 1

Related
Maryland Reporter

Opinion: Black Senate candidate explains why Cox will win in November

Since media outlets declared Dan Cox the Republican nominee for governor, we have seen a pattern of reactions: Cox is “a far-right candidate,” “Trump backed,” and “too conservative for Maryland.” The comments come from both Republicans and Democrats who share their opprobrium for Cox and his non-traditional campaign for governor. Both claim that Cox is dead on arrival for his stances on cultural issues and his ties to President Trump.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Race for Maryland governor in 2022

(WBFF)In the race for governor democrats and republicans now know their candidates will be come November. For the republicans, it's trump endorsed Dan Cox and for the democrats it's best selling author and former nonprofit leader Wes Moore.Political science professor at McDaniel College Matthew Monjello joined us to talk about the candidates chances of winning the race. Monjello was surprised by the Cox victory and didn't think he'd beat the other candidates by double digit points. Despite the convincing yet surprising victory of the republican primary, Monjello believes that the race won't be the competitive at all and that this race will more so be about Wes Moore introducing himself to America and telling everyone who he is and what political value he holds. As both parties candidates lack political experience Monjello talked about the disadvantage Cox has being supported by former president Donald Trump in a liberal state like Maryland. As Larry Hogan and candidate Kelly Schulz speculate whether democrats were meddling with the republican primary, another belief is that the Cox race as a republican in Maryland wasn't as funded and that Schulz may not have gotten as much support from the republican party to win the primary.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Battle lines drawn for Maryland's gubernatorial race

Votes from the primary election are still being counted, but the trend lines are so clear that Democrat Wes Moore claimed victory in the race to carry his party’s banner in the race for governor. He drew a sharp contrast between himself and Republican nominee Dan Cox, saying, "It’s a choice between unity and division. It’s a choice between a future built on hope and optimism versus a future built on cynical policies of conspiracy theories and fear.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
City
Secretary, MD
The Washington Informer

Tom Perez Concedes, Wes Moore Declares Victory in Democratic Primary Race for Md. Governor

Through a robust coalition of campaign staff, volunteers and support from dozens of high-profile Democrats, Wes Moore declared victory Saturday to receive the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor. The post Tom Perez Concedes, Wes Moore Declares Victory in Democratic Primary Race for Md. Governor appeared first on The Washington Informer.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

MD's 2022 Primary Election recap, with WYPR reporter John Lee

Today on Midday, we’re going to talk taxes, and a proposal to dramatically reduce the property tax rate in Baltimore City. But we begin with a quick update on MD's 2022 primary election with WYPR’s John Lee, who covers Baltimore County…. John Lee joins us on our digital...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Mail-In ballot counting continues in Calvert, some races remain close

Prince Frederick, MD- Maryland held its Gubernational Primary Lection on July 19, 2022, three months behind schedule due to a court-imposed redistricting map after General Assembly Democrats were found to have gerrymandered it. Early voting began on July 7 and continued until July 14, 2022, with all those votes and election day votes “unofficially” tallied. […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

Wes Moore Wins Democratic Gubernatorial Nomination in Maryland; Ivan Bates Declared Democratic Nomination Winner for Baltimore City’s State Attorney

Wes Moore – the bestselling author, businessman, nonprofit leader, and U.S. Army veteran—defeated various Democrats who were vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Maryland on Friday, July 22, 2022. In another high-profile political competition, Ivan Bates reigned victorious over the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Marilyn Mosby,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Barnes
Person
Peter Franchot
Person
Aruna Miller
Person
Tom Perez
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Donald Trump
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Tax Preparer Found Guilty of Filing False Returns

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced that Elvis Ghomsi, 44, of Glen Dale, Maryland, was sentenced in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on two counts of willfully filing a false Maryland State Tax Return. Judge Stacy W. McCormack sentenced Ghomsi to probation before judgment with a one-year...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Tom Perez on media calling Maryland governor race for Wes Moore: "Not so fast"

A number of news outlets declared Wes Moore the victor in the Democratic Maryland governor race today, and the campaign of Tom Perez is pushing back. "Put simply, it’s too early to call this race," Perez campaign manager Sean Downey said in a statement. "Yesterday was the first day of counting for the 212,962 recorded and received vote-by-mail ballots and it was a huge day for Tom Perez. He flipped multiple counties from election day and made major vote gains statewide, all while as many as 80,000 votes remain in Montgomery County — the largest remaining vote share and Tom's incredibly strong base."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Maryland school district bars staff from telling parents about gender transitions

School staff in Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland are prohibited from disclosing students' transgender identity to their parents if the school deems the students' parents to be unsupportive of the transition. According to the Maryland school district's " Guidelines for Student Gender Identity, " a gender transition plan for...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Election Day#Local Election#Election State#Democratic#Maryland Labor#Marylanders#African Americans#Nbc#Cnn#Board Of Elections
The Washington Informer

Counting of Maryland’s Mail-In Ballots Begins

Canvassing got underway Thursday in Maryland to start counting mail-in ballots — which could take at least a week, if not longer — to determine the winner in several close contests, including the race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. As of 11:24 p.m. Thursday, author and military veteran...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Matters

Hogan: GOP primary winners unelectable in November

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. expressed grave concern about the Maryland Republican Party’s chances for victory at the ballot box this fall, saying that Tuesday’s primary results virtually guarantee a Democratic sweep in November. “We’re going to lose this seat,” Hogan (R) said of the race for governor....
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has made it abundantly clear that he won’t be supporting his party’s representative in the upcoming gubernatorial election. Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (R) upset Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (R) in Tuesday’s primary election and Governor Hogan seems content to take his ball and go home. “Trump lost Republicans the White House, the House, and the Senate,” Governor Hogan … Continue reading "Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant" The post Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for July 16-22, 2022

Calvert County Public Schools Appoints New Administrators: The Calvert County Public Schools Board of Education has approved five administrative appointments at the meeting held on July 14, 2022. Calvert FBLA Students Compete in National Leadership Conference: “Success starts here” is the Future Business Leaders of America’s (FBLA) motto. Twelve Northern...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy