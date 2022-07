Euro 2022 is nearly over. If it were up to me, it would last for ever. Throughout we have seen great energy in the stands, amazing football and the whole of England rallying behind Sarina Wiegman’s squad. The idea is to keep the momentum going next season. When the Football Association announced the fixtures for the Women’s Super League 2022-23 campaign, it explicitly said it was “set to be the biggest ever” because of the home championships.

WORLD ・ 17 MINUTES AGO