MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -We’ve reached that typical South Carolina summer weather pattern. Temperatures are going to remain hot and humid with chances for afternoon storms. The weather is going to stay pleasant this evening. Rain chances will diminish after sunset, so we’ll have great weather for grilling out. For the rest of the evening, we’ll stay quiet with partly cloudy skies. Overnight low are going to going to remain warm in the mid 70s all across the Pee Dee.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO