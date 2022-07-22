ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Pair of teens charged after small fire inside Harris Teeter

By BY WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3yUy_0gpgRaOH00

Two teens are charged with crimes — and one of the two is charged with first-degree arson — after a small fire occurred Friday afternoon inside the Harris Teeter supermarket off Sunset Avenue in the Westridge area of the city, police said.

Officers and firefighters at about 4 p.m. responded to a report of juvenile suspects having lit greeting cards on fire, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said in a news release Friday night.

Harris Teeter employees extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher before first responders arrived, Jackson said.

Immediately after the first responders arrived, the supermarket was evacuated for safety reasons, Jackson said.

Due to smoke, a Harris Teeter employee experienced breathing difficulties and was treated by Nash County Emergency Medical Services personnel and released, Jackson said.

One of the two juveniles, who is 15, remained on the scene and he was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor larceny, Jackson said.

The other juvenile, who is 14, fled the area before officers arrived but he was quickly located and detained, Jackson said.

The 14-year-old, in addition to being charged with first-degree arson, is charged with obstruction, Jackson said.

Generally, first-degree arson is the intentional burning of a structure while that structure was occupied.

The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the fire department are continuing to conduct a probe and the Harris Teeter has resumed regular operations, Jackson said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
People

Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police

Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Baltimore

Retired Baltimore police officer accused of molesting children at wife's day care

BALTIMORE – At the once busy Lil Kidz Kastle daycare in Owings Mills, the playground equipment sits empty and the doors are locked as police investigate multiple allegations that children were sexually abused.The suspect who faces several felony charges is James Weems, Jr., a retired Baltimore City police officer and the husband of the daycare's owner, Shanteari Weems. Police told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that James Weems worked as a bus driver at the facility for at least two years. "It's horrible," said Kathy Scherr who works nearby. "You can't imagine what it's like as a parent to turn your child over to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy