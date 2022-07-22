ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Jewish Center Time Capsule Celebration to Be Held on Sunday

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
wvik.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Segal serves on its Historical Archive Committee. He says in 1935, a group of Jewish men from four different synagogues in the Quad Cities decided to create a place where all members could gather and host...

www.wvik.org

Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Owner of stolen Kia calls on community for help

Car thieves are still on the hunt for vehicles in and around the QCA. On Saturday morning, Karie Martensen of Davenport woke up to notice her car was missing outside of her home. Martensen says she only had the Kia for two weeks prior to it being stolen. Martensen said...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

COVID cases cancel Circa ’21 shows

A spate of COVID cases in the cast of “Disaster!” has brought a different kind of disaster to Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The silly satire of ’70s-era disaster movies, in a jukebox musical, the show opened on Friday night, but positive COVID cases caused “Disaster!” to be shelved Saturday and Sunday, and now at least six cast members have tested positive.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

20-year-old QC dancer is in the finals on national FOX series

It is pretty clear that Essence Wilmington CAN dance. The 20-year-old Davenport native has been a dazzling star on the TV competition, “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX, and is now in the top 6 contestants as the series will broadcast its final three episodes, Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Mississippi Valley Fair 2022 Information

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here! Here is all you need to know for the week-long festivities. The dates of the Mississippi Valley Fair are August 2-7, 2022. There are activities, concerts, food, attractions, and more!. Admission:. 2022 Fun Cards: $100.00. Good for one entrance...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

River Bend Food Bank hires familiar QC face as its next CEO

A familiar QC face has been chosen to be the next leader River Bend Food Bank (RBFB). The Davenport-based RBFB announced Monday that Nancy Renkes, of Eau Claire, Wis., will be the new President and CEO effective Oct. 1, 2022. Renkes formerly worked at the Food Bank as the Chief Partnership Officer.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Looking For Fun In Illinois And Iowa This Week? Check Out Our Weekly FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s Fun10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies Galesburg shooting victim

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in Galesburg Sunday. According to a coroner’s office press release, 33-year-old Gregory Tucker of Galesburg was pronounced dead at OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria Sunday. Galesburg police...
GALESBURG, IL
wvik.org

QC Orphans Help Answer Key Question in Psychology

One of the key questions of psychology and child development was solved with the help of some children in the Quad Cities, and faculty at the University of Iowa. That's the story told in the new book by Marilyn Brookwood called "The Orphans of Davenport: Eugenics, the Great Depression, and the War over Children's Intelligence."
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Rock Island shooting sends one person to hospital

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Rock Island. Police said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue. The incident was on the city's west-side in the Longview neighborhood. Officers found a 33-year-old man shot. He was...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested in connection to fire in Silvis

A 20 year old Silvis man has been arrested concerning a fire over the weekend. On Saturday, July 23rd at approximately 8:15 p.m., Silvis Police responded to an apartment building located at 118 10th Street for a noise complaint. While on scene to investigate the noise complaint, officers were made aware of a fire coming […]
SILVIS, IL
wvik.org

Iowa DOT Awards Old I-74 Bridge Demolition Contract to Helm

George Ryan, Corridor Manager, says earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Transportation approved the Helm Group for the project. And the project team met with Helm representatives last week. Helm has already built large parts of the interstate highway for the new, I-74 bridge project, including the east-bound and...
BETTENDORF, IA
NewsBreak
Society
kciiradio.com

Tree Falls Onto Riverside House

The Washington Sheriff’s Department responded to a phone call Thursday afternoon that a tree had fallen on top of a Riverside house at 60 North Washburn St. The tree sits over the top of a power line and was lying on top of the line; despite this, no power outage was reported in the area. There were no reported injuries. The caller said no significant damage to the home was sustained, and the electric company was notified of the incident.
RIVERSIDE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
WEST DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Dangerous fugitive sought in Rock Island murder

A 23-year-old man is sought in connection with a July 15 murder. On Friday, July 15, 2022 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of 4th ½ Street. Officers located 25-year-old Davion Roe suffering from a gunshot wound. Roe was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island but succumbed to his injuries before arrival, according to a Monday release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

DDP: Two-Way Street Conversion Good for Davenport Business & Residents

After receiving a staff report about the proposal last week, aldermen are set to discuss it tomorrow. Kyle Carter, Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), says the group first asked the city to consider the switch to two-way 22 years ago. The new report says it's feasible, and there's plenty of capacity.
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

K. G.

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Rock Island's old Midway Cafe sat along Sixth Avenue directly across the street from the Rock Island Railroad Depot. No one remembers quite why it was called the Midway. Perhaps it was midway on the Rock Island Lines between Chicago and Des Moines, or midway between Moline and Rock Island, or even, some say, midway between two infamous taverns.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 hurt in overnight Rock Island shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with a serious, but not a life-threatening injury. According to police, officers arrived at the 1200 block of 12th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired with a person injured. When officers...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

