Ray County Commission to meet in regular session Monday

According to a press release from Saline County 4-H specialist Chelsea Corkins, families and youth gathered in Marshall for the 2022 Saline County Fair held July 9-17. The County Fair provides youth with an opportunity to improve communication skills, teamwork abilities, and ultimately take pride in presenting their year-long projects. Highlights include a variety of livestock shows, 4-H and FFA project displays, and the Premium Sale held Friday evening. This year, more than $140,000 was donated to youth involved in the sale. New this year was the Champion’s Row – an opportunity for winning youth from each species to meet the sale donors prior to the sale. 4-H also introduced eight new Best in Show awards for the top projects among the more than 650 entries presented for judging and 148 advancing to the Missouri State Fair.

SALINE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO