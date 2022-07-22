ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray County, MO

Ray County Commission to meet in regular session Monday

By Aaron Richards
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Left lane closure scheduled for northbound MO 291 Bridge over MO River on July 26

JACKSON & CLAY COUNTIES – MoDOT will be closing the left lane of northbound MO Route 291 Bridge over the Missouri River DAILY beginning at 9 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29. Crews will be inspecting a gas pipeline attached to the bridge. There could be delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Area road work for week of July 25

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work by Missouri Department of Transportation planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of July 25 – 31. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMZU

Youth Activities Showcased at Saline County Fair

According to a press release from Saline County 4-H specialist Chelsea Corkins, families and youth gathered in Marshall for the 2022 Saline County Fair held July 9-17. The County Fair provides youth with an opportunity to improve communication skills, teamwork abilities, and ultimately take pride in presenting their year-long projects. Highlights include a variety of livestock shows, 4-H and FFA project displays, and the Premium Sale held Friday evening. This year, more than $140,000 was donated to youth involved in the sale. New this year was the Champion’s Row – an opportunity for winning youth from each species to meet the sale donors prior to the sale. 4-H also introduced eight new Best in Show awards for the top projects among the more than 650 entries presented for judging and 148 advancing to the Missouri State Fair.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ray County, MO
Government
City
Richmond, MO
Local
Missouri Government
County
Ray County, MO
KMZU

Join Science in the Park at Smith's Fork Park

SMITHVILLE, Mo. - The final day of Science in the Park is quickly approaching, but don’t let that stop you from joining in the summer fun. With this Smithville Parks and Recreation event underway, kids can get out into the community and learn something new, according to Recreation and Marketing Manager of Smithville Parks and Recreation, Brittney Propes.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KMZU

Floyd Calvin Holsted, Sr.

Floyd Calvin Holsted, Sr., age 81, a Trenton, Missouri, resident, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Floyd was born the son of Carl Allen and Alice Marie (Timberlake) Holsted on April 4, 1941, in Platte County, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Pamela Kay LeClaire. She preceded him in death in May 5, 2020. He was an over the road truck driver by trade. He drove for several companies over the years. Floyd loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing the lottery and enjoyed animals, especially his dogs and goats.
TRENTON, MO
KMZU

Stephen “Stevie” Francis Schwartze

Stephen “Stevie” Francis Schwartze, 65, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Northland in Kansas City, MO surrounded by family. A Rosary will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. George Catholic Church, 714 S. 3rd Street, Odessa, MO. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to St. George Catholic Church or Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association. Memories of Steve and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamily FH.com or on our Facebook Page.
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

ATV crash is fatal for Winston man

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. -- An elderly Winston man is dead after being crushed by his own ATV in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says William D. Mastin, 69, was northbound across rough terrain on private property about a mile North of Winston. The John Deere ATV overturned and came to rest on top of Mastin. The Daviess County Coroner pronounce Mastin at the scene.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Plumbing#Politics Local#The Ray County Commission
KMZU

William J. “Bill” Manley

William J. “Bill” Manley, 78, of Rayville, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. Bill was born on May 31, 1944, in Kansas City, the son of Harry Eugene and Hazel Ruth (Johnson) Manley. He was united in marriage to Pauline Henry of Lexington on April 16, 1966; she survives of the home.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Gladstone PD seeking vehicle of interest regarding car thefts

GLADSTONE, Mo. – Police seek assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest regarding car thefts in the area. According to the Gladstone Police Department, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Sunday July 24, a gray Ford Escape with unknown license plates unsuccessfully attempted to steal a Ford F-350. The suspect vehicle fled the scene when the truck alarm sounded. At approximately 5:50 a.m., the suspect successfully stole a black Ford F-250. It was recovered by officers near 5500 N. Woodland shortly after. On Monday, July 25, the same vehicle was seen attempting to steal another Ford F-350 truck.
GLADSTONE, MO
KMZU

Walter "Fred" Sherman

Walter "Fred" Sherman - age 83 of Lathrop, MO passed away Monday morning, July 25, 2022, at Quail Run Healthcare Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop First Baptist Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Lathrop First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
LATHROP, MO
KMZU

Semi fire east of Chillicothe causes stalled traffic

CHILLICOTHE, MO - Traffic was halted Saturday evening during a vehicle fire east of Chillicothe on Route 36 near the airport. Chillicothe Fire Department says, heavy, black smoke was coming from a fully involved fire in a semi. The driver was uninjured. He told responders he stopped the semi and trailer after noticing smoke from the vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KMZU

William "Bill" E. Pollard

William "Bill" E. Pollard - age 95 of Cowgill, Missouri passed away Sunday morning July 24, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the St. John's Lutheran Church in Chillicothe, MO in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow the services at Cowgill Cemetery southeast of Cowgill, MO. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214.
COWGILL, MO
KMZU

Suspect surrenders to Pettis County Sheriff's after lengthy standoff

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. – Further crisis was averted yesterday afternoon as law enforcement negotiates a heavily armed man’s surrender in rural Pettis County. Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says the incident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. when deputies were notified of a domestic disturbance call at 28731 Hwy. AA, during which a female victim was allegedly assaulted.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Motorcycle crash injurious to Excelsior Springs driver

RAY COUNTY, MO - A resident of Excelsior Springs was injured Saturday evening during a motorcycle wreck. Highway Patrol lists the driver, Randy Baughman, 65, with moderate injuries after failure to round a curve on Route O in Ray County, traveling north near 128th Street. Baughman received transportation to Liberty...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KMZU

Geraldine Baxter

Geraldine Baxter, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of Ray and Blanche (McMillan) Tomlin on February 15, 1931, in rural Hamilton, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Marvin Eugene Baxter on March 10, 1948 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2009. Geraldine was a member of the Wheeling Baptist Church, Wheeling, Missouri.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Cleo Frances Hayes

Cleo Frances Hayes, 91, of, Richmond, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. Cleo was born on February 28, 1931, in Carrollton, the daughter of Frank and Ora (Austin) Snyder. She was united in marriage to James E. “Jim” Hayes of Carrollton on November 16, 1952; he preceded her in death on December 19, 2016.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Donald Breeden

Donald Breeden, age 70, a resident of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his residence. Donald was born the son of Joseph Guy and Ina (Sparks) Breeden on March 13, 1952, in Princeton, Missouri. He worked on a hog farm until moving to California where he was a heavy equipment operator for Lamp Construction. On February 10, 1981, he was united in marriage to Lisa Wallen in Ventura, California. She survives of the home. What he loved most was spending time with his family.
BROOKFIELD, MO
KMZU

James Charles O’Dell

James Charles O’Dell, 62, of Higginsville passed away July 24, 2022 at Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the family, in care of Evelyn Earnest. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. James was born December 30,...
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Head on collision leads to multiple injuries

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – A head on collision on Highway 50 causes multiple injuries for those involved. A report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at approximately 7:18 a.m., east of MO-135. Westbound driver, 23-year-old Tyler C. Woods, of Lee’s Summit, crossed over the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Anna C. Buchanan, of Sedalia, head on.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy