ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Secret Service investigators have identified potential missing text messages on the phones of 10 individuals

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Whitney Wild...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 562

American ❤Woman
4d ago

🥰We need to restore democracy, prosecute those that have attempted to divide us, and reunite as Americans 💕

Reply(77)
160
RounderWon
3d ago

YOU need to Google the definition!!! Miriam Webster - a violent uprising against an authority or government. ........ now how does that NOT define the Jan. 6th Riot?? they were Violent, and they were against a United States Government Authority!! Insurection is the act of the group. see --- Seditious conspiracy--- is the actual charge in the book individuals involved in the insurection are charged with. Seditious Conspiracy is a crime in various jurisdictions of conspiring against the authority or legitimacy of the state. As a form of sedition, it has been described as a serious but lesser counterpart to treason, targeting activities that undermine the state without directly attacking it.[1]

Reply(38)
66
Guest
3d ago

Why does an employee, meaning secret service employees or agents, need a defense lawyer if they haven’t done anything wrong. Investigate question lie detectors and fire and take their pensions, if they don’t come clean.

Reply(5)
24
Related
Daily Mail

Alabama teen, 16, who shot dead his family of five when he found out he wasn't biologically related to his mom in 2019 also tried to poison her by triggering nut allergy with peanut butter in her coffee, new court docs reveal

An Alabama teenager accused of killing five members of his family had previously attempted to poison his stepmother with peanut butter, a new court file reveals. Before allegedly fatally shooting his parents and three siblings - including his infant brother - execution-style, then-14-year-old Mason Wayne Sisk had tried to poison his stepmother by putting peanut butter in her coffee, knowing she was allergic, according to authorities.
ELKMONT, AL
Newsweek

Signs of Deleted Texts Found on 10 Secret Service Staff Phones: Report

A Secret Service probe found that 10 of its personnel involved in Jan. 6 exchanged several texts around the day of the Capitol riots, but the messages were deleted. The news, an exclusive by CNN, came as a bombshell for the Secret Service, which was investigating its own staff after the agency was accused of not retaining records required by the investigations into Jan. 6.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Insider

Police in Alaska are investigating a social media photo of a woman who showed an officer her 'white privilege card' instead of a driver's license during traffic stop

A woman reportedly pulled out her "white privilege card" during a traffic stop in Alaska. Mimi Israelah said she was pulled over for weaving and couldn't find her license, the AP reported. The officers who responded are under investigation following the incident. Police in Anchorage, Alaska are investigating a viral...
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Independent

Parkland shooting - live: Killer Nikolas Cruz puts thumbs in ears as court hears shocking audio of massacre

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled...
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

'Somebody's lying': Secret Service accused of deleting key text messages from Jan. 5 and 6

Julia Ainsley reports on the Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog’s allegation that the Secret Service deleted a “significant number” of text messages from both Jan. 6 and 5. The Secret Service claims the deletions were part of a previously scheduled device replacement program, which Mika Brezinski refers to as “a huge stretch, at best.”July 15, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Uvalde bodycam video shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman as he continued shooting

Newly-released bodycam footage from the Uvalde mass shooting has revealed how the school police chief repeatedly tried to negotiate with the gunman through the classroom wall as he continued to shoot and kill innocent victims inside.The video captures Uvalde School Police Chief Peter Arredondo standing with other officers in the hallway at Robb Elementary School making multiple attempts to engage Salvador Ramos.The 18-year-old mass shooter did not respond to Chief Arredondo once.The city of Uvalde released bodycam footage from seven law enforcement officers on the scene of the 24 May massacre on Sunday night – hours after a bombshell...
People

Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police

Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas woman loses thousands to Zelle text message scam

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — On a Saturday in June, Shanna Coulter received a text message from what appeared to be her credit union. The text message asked, "Did you attempt a Zelle payment for the amount of $2,000?" She immediately typed her response, "No." Within minutes, she received a phone call."When it showed up, it showed up as my financial institution on a caller ID," Coulter said.The call was spoofed. Its technology that can disguise a fake phone number as one you may know, like your bank. And soon enough, Coulter was on her way to losing thousands of dollars. "You get so...
FORT WORTH, TX
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy