Bronx, NY

MTA’s Bronx bus redesign leaves Mott Haven residents without their bus stop

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mL8Jl_0gpgHHbK00

The MTA’s Bronx bus network redesign launched around one month ago, and Mott Haven residents want their bus stop back.

Gladis Wallace says she rides the Bx32 bus daily to visit her mom, when she and other residents were blindsided by the removal of the bus stop at East 143rd Street and Morris Avenue.

"They took away the wrong stop because the seniors catch this bus, the wheelchair patients catch this bus, the walkers," said Wallace.

Neighbors say this stop divides the Paterson Houses, and that it is too far and too dangerous for the elderly to walk over to the next closest stop.

“It’s totally ridiculous how they could just take it away,” said Charlotte Bell Casey, a member of the Mott Haven community. “This is the center of the projects.”

Bus riders in Mott Haven say they not only want their stop back, but also want to be included in decisions like this in the future. They say they reached out to the MTA who said their was a town hall about the removal of the stop.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

