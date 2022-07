NATCHITOCHES – The 10th signee in the Northwestern State men’s basketball Class of 2022 is the most recognizable. Hansel Enmanuel, an ESPY finalist who participated in the prestigious pro-am Drew League in Los Angeles this past weekend, has signed a national letter of intent with the Demons and first-year head coach Corey Gipson.

